Active Grille Shutter Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

“A research report on Active Grille Shutter Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global active grille shutter market is projected to reach from an estimated $ 1.1 billion in 2020 to $ 1.9 billion in 2025 on account of various benefits of active grille shutters such as improving vehicle aerodynamics by more than 30% compared to non-active grille shutter vehicle and also offering up to 20% weight reduction. All the leading automakers are adopting this technology for their premium vehicle models as well as the models that are best in terms of sales.

The global active grille shutter market is segmented based on shutter type, vehicle type, vanes type, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be fragmented into the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Among these, passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period because the number of commercial vehicles equipped with an active grille shutter is quite less compared to passenger cars.

Major players operating in the global active grille shutter market include Valeo, Johnson Electric, SRG Global, Starlite Co., Shape Corporation and others. Most of the companies are developing new products along with new technologies to stay strong in the active grille shutters market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

o To analyze and forecast the market size of the global active grille shutter market, in terms of value and volume.

o To classify and forecast global active grille shutter market based on shutter type, vehicle type, vanes type, and regional distribution.

o To identify drivers and challenges for the global active grille shutter market.

o To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global active grille shutter market.

o To conduct a pricing analysis of the global active grille shutter market.

o To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global active grille shutter.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of active grille shutter manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major active grille shutter companies across the globe.

SDKI calculated global active grille shutter market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

o Active grille shutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

o Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

o Organizations, forums and alliances related to active grille shutter market

o Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global active grille shutter market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

o Market, by Shutter Type:

o Visible Active Grille Shutter

o Non-Visible Active Grille Shutter

o Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger car

o LCV

o Market, By Vanes Type:

o Horizontal Vanes

o Vertical Vanes

o Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 South Korea

 Japan

 Australia

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Europe

 France

 Italy

 United Kingdom

 Spain

 Germany

 Belgium

 Luxembourg

o MEA

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

o South America

 Brazil

 Colombia

 Chile

 Argentina

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global active grille shutter market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

o Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

