Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends

“A research report on Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Vietnam residential electric water pump market is projected to surpass $ 140 million by 2025 on account of rising demand for water in residential sector and increasing disposal income. Moreover, demand for residential pumps is anticipated to increase because of rising population and shifting of population from rural to urban areas, with currently around 37% of the Vietnamese population living in urban areas. Moreover, demand for these pumps is increasing in Vietnam because of extended dry periods, due to which, people are using water pumps to get water for meeting their daily requirements.

The demand for residential electric water pumps is expected to decline in 2020 compared to what it was in 2019 by almost 18%, owing to decline in consumer spending and lockdown due to COVID-19. In addition to it, the demand is expected to grow in coming years because of increase in job opportunities in the country as major players Like Apple, Microsoft and Google are planning to shift their production lines from China to Vietnam due to proximity to Shenzhen (China’s Manufacturing Hub), thus helping the organizations to smoothly route their manufacturing units. Moreover, Vietnam’s currency is more stable due to their improved monetary policy and the country has pegged their currency directly with USD through Crawling Peg System. All these factors are anticipated to boost the economy and create new job opportunities, which will help in providing better spending power and improve livelihood of people, thus resulting in an overall increase in demand for residential electric water pumps in the coming years. In 2020, the market for residential electric water pumps in Vietnam is anticipated to reach USD102 million and is expected to gradually increase from 2021 onwards, owing to stable economic conditions that are expected, after the effects of pandemic COVID-19 are over.

Vietnam residential electric water pump market is segmented based on type of well, function, pumps, power rating base, price range, company and region. Based on well type, the market can be segmented into shallow well, deep well. Among these, shallow well is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on function the market is segmented into automatic, non-automatic. Among these, automatic pump is expected to hold major share until 2025. Regionally, Vietnam residential electric water pump market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Southern Vietnam and Central Vietnam, among which, Northern Vietnam is expected to hold a major share in the market owing to the rising population and elevated demand for residential electric water pumps in the region.

Major players operating in the Vietnam residential electric water pump market include Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Hitachi Home Electronics Vietnam, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Wilo Vietnam Co. Ltd, Ebara Vietnam Pump Company Limited, Pentax Industries S.P.A, Iwaki Co., Ltd and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of Vietnam residential electric water pump market from 2015 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam residential electric water pump market from 2020 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Vietnam residential electric water pump market based on well type, function, pump, power rating, price range, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers in Vietnam. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players in Vietnam.

SDKI calculated the market size of Vietnam residential electric water pump market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Residential electric water pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to residential electric water pump

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global impact modifier market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market, By Well:

o Shallow Well

o Deep Well

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market, By Pump:

o Cascade Pump

o Turbine Pump

o Centrifugal Pump

o Submersible Pump

o Turbine Pump with Jet

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump, By Function:

o Automatic

o Non- Automatic

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market, By Power Rating:

o Up to 0.25 HP

o 0.25-0.5 HP

o 0.5 HP-1 HP

o 1 HP-1.5 HP

o Above 1.5 HP

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market, By Price Range:

o Economy

o Medium

o High

o Premium

• Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump, By Region:

o Northern Vietnam

o Southern Vietnam

o Central Vietnam

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam residential electric water pump market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Well Type (Shallow Well, Deep Well)

6.2.2. By Pump Type (Submersible Pump, Cascade Pump, Turbine Pump, Centrifugal Pump, Turbine Pump with Jet)

6.2.3. By Function Type (Automatic & Non-Automatic)

6.2.4. By Power Rating (Up to 0.25 HP, 0.25-0.5 HP, 0.5 HP-1 HP, 1 HP-1.5 HP, Above 1.5 HP)

6.2.5. By Price Range (Economy (Up to USD125, Medium (126-300 USD, High (USD301-500), Premium (Above 500 USD)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Northern Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Well Type

7.2.2. By Pump Type

7.2.3. By Power Rating

7.2.4. By Price Range

8. Southern Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Well Type

8.2.2. By Pump Type

8.2.3. By Power Rating

8.2.4. By Price Range

9. Central Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Well Type

9.2.2. By Pump Type

9.2.3. By Power Rating

9.2.4. By Price Range

Get More Info: Vietnam Residential Electric Water Pump Market”

