Forensic Technology Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast

A research report on Forensic Technology Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Global forensic technology market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of over 13% until 2025. The global forensic technology market is driven by the increasing rate of crime and growing need for solving heinous crimes. Additionally, rise in government initiatives such as funding to support forensic research is further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Rapid development in the technology and techniques used in forensics industry such as the concept of fingerprint testing, DNA profiling, and firearm analysis is revolutionizing the application of forensic technology to examine and investigate the criminal incidences, globally.

The global forensic technology market is segmented based on product, technology, application, company and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, and ballistic forensics. Based on application, the market can be categorized into law enforcements, enterprise, healthcare, and others. The law enforcements segment is expected to dominate the market over the coming years. This can be ascribed to the consistent efforts by government authorities across the globe to create DNA databases. For instance, the DNA Identification Act 1994 in the U.S. provided the FBI authority to develop a national DNA database to assist in solving backlog criminal cases, which has resulted in significant upsurge in the adoption of forensics in enforcement of law.

Regionally, the forensic technology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall forensic technology market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region.

Major players operating in the global forensic technology market include Thermo Fisher Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Cytiva, LGC Limited, NMS Lab, Promega Corporation, NEGON Corporation, Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology, SPEX Forensics. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global forensic technology market.

• To classify and forecast global forensic technology market based on product, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global forensic technology market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global forensic technology market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global forensic technology market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of technology providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the technology providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the technology providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global forensic technology market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Forensic technology providers, vendors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to forensic technology

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as providers, vendors and end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global forensic technology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o DNA Testing

o Biometric Devices

o Digital Forensics

o Ballistic Forensics

• Market, By Technology:

o DNA Profiling

o Fingerprinting Analysis

o Drug Analysis

o Firearm Analysis

• Market, By Application:

o Law Enforcements

o Enterprise

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global forensic technology market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

