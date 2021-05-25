Power to Gas Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Forecast, – 2025

The power to gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the forecast period. With decarbonization as a primary concern for the global energy industry, to reduce the impact of climate change due to the growing greenhouse gases across the globe, several countries are taking initiatives to reduce emissions. With price reduction in power generation from wind and solar, the global renewable electricity generation is growing, and the excess electricity is getting utilized to produce hydrogen and methane with the help of water. The primary drivers of the market are the decreasing cost of wind and solar energy generation and the rising initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint across the globe. However, the lack of proper government interest for developing the technology related to power to gas market, is expected to hinder the market from growing during the forecast period.

– Among the technological segments, the power to hydrogen is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The power to hydrogen is used to generate hydrogen by the electrolysis method, which is cheaper as comparison to methane production from the power to methane facilities.

– With the objective of having net zero emission by 2050, it is expected that with the long term objective continous burning of fossil-derived natural gas will not be sustainable. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewables can make up 60% or more of many country’s total final energy consumption. For instance, the European Union, is expected to have the possibility to grow the renewable energy share from about 17% to over 70% by 2050. The increase in renewable energy uses is likely to create an opportunity to the power to gas facilities as well, which is other way would provide an alternative source of energy during the coming years.

– Europe is expected to dominate the market with the highest number of power to gas projects, in 2019.

Key Market Trends

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85337

Power to Hydrogen to Grow at Fastest Rate

– During the process, hydrogen is extracted from water, through the electrolysis process, water breaks down to hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced is stored and is used to generate electricity through a gas turbine, mixed to gas grid in various percentages or further process to generate methane by the help of the methanation process.

– In 2019, there were nearly 56 hydrogen extraction projects, most of them are located in Germany. The process generates hydrogen by three processes, i.e. Alkaline Electrolysis (AEL), Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis, and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOEC). AEL is the most well-established technology, while PEM is newer than AEL, with better start-stop characteristics than AEL. SOEC has been recently developed and is at the laboratory stage.

– ITM Power is one of the prominent companies, that has the largest electrolyser of nearly 10 megawatts (MW) in Shell Rhineland refinery in Germany. The hydrogen produced in the plant is being used for oil product upgradation. The estimated cost of the plant was approximately EUR 20 million, which was funded by EU fuel cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.

– With the growing wind and solar energy generation and expected price drop for the electrolysis process, especially the AEL process, the power to hydrogen segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecasting period.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85337

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Europe has dominated the power to gas market with Germany as the major country, in 2019. Nearly 64 power to gas plants are present in Germany, with a maximum count of power to methane plants.

– Audi e-gas project at Werlte in Lower Saxony, Germany is one of the prominent power to methane project, that is operating since 2013. The plant produces hydrogen up to 1300 Nm3/hour, that is further used to produce synthetic natural gas up to 325 Nm3/hour.

– Apart from Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Spain are the key countries that have power to gas plants. Apart from existing plants, there are nearly 30 proposed power to gas plants in Europe.

– The proposed plants are mostly expected to get completed by 2050, with the maximum of the plants to get installed in Germany. Germany being a dominant player in the region, is expected to continue to dominate the market with maximum power to gas projects. Moreover, the country plans to increase its renewable share in electricity generation to 50% in 2030 and 80% in 2050 is expected to drive the power to gas market in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The power to gas market is moderately consolidated. The key owners in the market include ENTSOG AISBL (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas), Sempra Energy, GRT Gaz SA, MAN Energy Solutions, Sunfire GmbH, Ineratec GmbH, Electrochaea GmbH, Astrea Power Ltd, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, and Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85337

Table of Contents :

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2025

4.3 Existing Power to Gas Plants, by Region and Capacity

4.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4.5 Government Policies and Regulations

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Drivers

4.6.2 Restraints

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Power to Hydrogen

5.1.2 Power to Methane

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ENTSOG AISBL (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas)

6.3.2 Sempra Energy

6.3.3 GRT Gaz SA

6.3.4 MAN Energy Solutions

6.3.5 Sunfire GmbH

6.3.6 Ineratec GmbH

6.3.7 Electrochaea GmbH

6.3.8 Astrea Power Ltd

6.3.9 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

6.3.10 Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wurttemberg (ZSW)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

intelligent pigging market

power generator rental market

wind turbine shaft market

offshore drilling market

crude oil carriers market

drilling tools market

india city gas distribution cgd market

industrial air pollution control solutions market

nuclear power market

robotic drilling market

high pressure pumps market