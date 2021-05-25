Cochlear Implant Market Size, Share & Forecast [2027]

“The report on Cochlear Implant Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Cochlear Implant market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1.37 billion by 2019 with growth rate of 9.6%.

Cochlear implants are small electronic medical equipment, designed to amplify the sounds of the damaged part of an ear. This device is basically featured with the microphone, speech processor, transmitter, and an electrode array. Unlike the hearing aids, cochlear implant bypass the damaged portions of the ear and enable to stimulate the auditory nerve directly.

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of hearing related problems is expected to surge in demand for cochlear implants, leading to augment the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 360 million (5% of the global population) affected with some kind of hearing related problems.

Similarly, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimated that around 1 out of 3 people (65 to 75 age) is affected with hearing loss which demands the use of hearing aid devices. Due to this fact, there is a significant rise in the number of end users for cochlear implants from last few years. As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), around 219,000 people have received cochlear implants across the globe as of December 2010. As per the latest data published by the Ear Foundation, there were around 600,000 cochlear implant users across the globe as of 2014.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis

The novel COVID-19 has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. However, this market is positively affected due to this outbreak. This report presented by AnalystView Market Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post COVID-19 market scenarios. The report includes all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak and comprehends the analysis of top performer segments and marginal growth segment in blood culture test sector.

Types Takeaway

The global cochlear implants industry is segmented into three distinct levels: by type, by end use, and by geography. In terms of types, the market is divided as unilateral implants and bilateral cochlear implants. The bilateral implant is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the significant rise in bilateral fitting rate coupled with improving reimbursement for bilateral fitting. For example, high bilateral implantation is one of the key factors that can be attributed to the dominance of U.S. in the global market. The bilateral fitting rate increased from 23% in 1983 to about 75% in 2010. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America captured the largest share of the market owing to the high acceptance of cochlear implants in the U.S. The data published by the U.S. FDA, around 70,000 cochlear implants were implanted in the U.S. by December 2010. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to the rise in demand for hearing aid devices coupled with increasing incidences of hearing related disorders. According to the WHO estimates (2012), the prevalence of disabling hearing loss is high in population over the age of 65 years in the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia.Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53306

Key Vendor Takeaway

Cochlear Ltd., William Demant Holding, Sonova, MED-EL, and Nurotron are some of the players operating in this market. Companies such as Cochlear Ltd and MED-EL exhibits significant presence in the market owing to the strong product offering and strategic expansion in the potential market. Additionally, in January 2019, Nurotron Biotechnology entered the European market with their Venus Cochlear Implant System. The company aimed to expand their presence in the European market through enhancing product penetration.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. COCHLEAR IMPLANT MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1. Study Scope

1.2. Base Year

1.3. Assumption and Methodology

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Market Facts

2.2. Geographical Scenario

2.3. Companies in the Market

3. COCHLEAR IMPLANT KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Future Trends

4. COCHLEAR IMPLANT INDUSTRY STUDY

4.1. Porter’s Analysis

4.2. Regulatory Framework Analysis

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

5. COCHLEAR IMPLANT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Market Share Analysis

6. COCHLEAR IMPLANT MARKET – BY TYPES:

6.1. Overview

6.2. Unilateral Cochlear Implant

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.3. Bilateral Cochlear Implant

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7. COCHLEAR IMPLANT MARKET– BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.2.3. U.S.

7.2.3.1. Overview

7.2.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.2.4. Canada

7.2.4.1. Overview

7.2.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.3.3. France

7.3.3.1. Overview

7.3.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Overview

7.3.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.1. Overview

7.3.5.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. Overview

7.4.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. Overview

7.4.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.4.5. Rest of APAC

7.4.5.1. Overview

7.4.5.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.5. Rest of the World

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.5.3. Latin America

7.5.3.1. Overview

7.5.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.5.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5.4.1. Overview

7.5.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

