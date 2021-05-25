Point of Care (POC) Lipid Diagnostics Market Size, Growth | Analysis Report, 2027

“The report on Point of Care (POC) Lipid Diagnostics Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53308“”

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Point of Care Lipid Diagnostics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 210.5 million by 2019 with growth rate of 3.3%.

Market Dynamics

Point of care lipid testing is the testing of lipid content in order to improve the risk of cardiovascular disorders. Growing geriatric population coupled with rising sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits are anticipated to stimulate the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global population between the age group, 65 years and above is projected to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. Aging heightens the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Lipid testing is an important parameter for monitoring variety of chronic diseases including diabetes, asthma, arthritis and other cardiovascular diseases. Increasing prevalence of such diseases is also expected to drive the market growth significantly. As per the statistics released by the WHO, patients affected with diabetes has risen from 108 million (1980) to 422 million (2014). Similarly, the International Diabetes Federation stated that around 425 million patients have diabetes globally. Growing disease incidences is projected to boost the demand for accurate, speedy and user-friendly diagnostic method, hence, driving the market growth.

Application Takeaway

The global Point of Care Lipid testing market is segmented into three levels: applications, instruments, and geography. Application segment is categorized as hyperlipidemia, hypertriglyceridemia, familial hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, Tangier disease, and others. Hyperlipidemia segment has captured the large share of the total market. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 78 million people suffer from abnormal cholesterol level in 2012 which is expected to increase in future years. Such facts will boost the use of point of care lipid diagnosis, leading to augment the market growth to great extent. On another hand, hypertriglyceridemia is projected to gain significant market share over the forecast period owing to the development of novel products. The instrument segment is divided into Roche Cobas b 101, Abaxis Piccolo Xpress, Roche Reflotron, Alere Cholestech LDX, Alere Afinion, Samsung LABGEO PT10, and Cardiocheck.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis

The novel COVID-19 has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. However, this market is positively affected due to this outbreak. This report presented by AnalystView Market Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post COVID-19 market scenarios. The report includes all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak and comprehends the analysis of top performer segments and marginal growth segment in blood culture test sector.Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53308

Key Vendor Takeaway

Samsung, Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Abaxis, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories are profiled in the study. Extensive product portfolio and strategic collaborations with small-scale industry participants are considered to be the key strategies of these players. Other market leaders are also aggressively involved in new product development and expansion of distribution channels to capture a larger share of the market. Moreover, the companies are highly inclined toward maintaining competition in the market as well as delivering economic value to customers and satiate unmet demands.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1. Study Scope

1.2. Base Year

1.3. Assumption and Methodology

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Market Facts

2.2. Geographical Scenario

2.3. Companies in the Market

3. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Future Trends

4. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS INDUSTRY STUDY

4.1. Porter’s Analysis

4.2. Regulatory Framework Analysis

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

5. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Market Share Analysis

6. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – BY APPLICATION:

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hyperlipidemia

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.3. Hypertriglyceridemia

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.4. Familial hypercholesterolemia

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.5. Hyperlipoproteinemia

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.6. Tangier disease

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Overview

6.7.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7. POC LIPID DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – BY INSTRUMENT:

7.1. Overview

7.2. Roche Cobas b 101

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.3. Abaxis Piccolo Xpress

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.4. Roche Reflotron

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.5. Alere Cholestech LDX

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.6. Alere Afinion

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

7.7. Samsung LABGEO PT10

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Non-woven Abrasives Market

Tooling Composite Market

Residential Architectural Coatings Market

Industrial Flooring Market

Vinyl Flooring Market

Automotive Composites Market

Aluminum Extrusion Market

Aluminium Alloy Market

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market

Specialty Gas Market