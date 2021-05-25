Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share & Global Report, 2027

“The report on Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The intravenous immunoglobulin market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 8,306 million by 2019 with growth rate of 6.3%. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is an antibody-based product that can be administered intravenously. It contains the pooled immunoglobulin G, derived from the plasma. In terms of types, these products are categorized as immunoglobulin A, immunoglobulin G, immunoglobulin M, immunoglobulin D, and immunoglobulin E, divided based on the variety of heavy chain these molecules contain. IVIG therapy is basically indicated to the patients with humoral immunodeficiency or whose body does not produce enough antibodies. IVIG therapy act by providing extra antibodies which last for several weeks and help patients to fight against various infectious diseases. Alternatively, the immunoglobulin therapy can provide through subcutaneous route (as an injection under the skin) or intramuscular route.

Market Dynamics

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) are preferred for treatment of autoimmune diseases. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences bleeding and autoimmune disorders, aging population, and development of new treatment indications such as myasthenia gravis. However, high cost coupled with stringent regulations associated with IVIG therapy hampers the market growth over the future period.

COVID-19 Impact

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

Disease Types Takeaway

IVIG therapy is widely used for the treatment of many autoimmune diseases. Based on the disease types, the market is divided as Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Hypogammaglobulinemia, Congenital AIDS, Immunodeficiency diseases, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal motor neuropathy, and others. In 2019, Hypogammaglobulinemia is considered to be the largest market, accounted for the 1.6 billion during the same year. It is an immune disorder, characterized by the low level of immunoglobulin and mature B-lymphocytes and plasma cells. This condition can be treated by the replacement of immunoglobulin by subcutaneous or intravenous therapies with antibiotics. IVIG therapy for the treatment of Congenital AIDS is growing significantly, i.e. 7.9% over the forecast period. In terms of route of administration, intravenous route of administration captured the largest share of the total market, around 80.1% in 2019.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America is considered to be the major market, capturing around 47% share across the year owing to the rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases. According to the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association, Inc. (AARDA), about 50 million Americans were suffered from autoimmune diseases in the year 2012 and the number is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific, and Latin America is accounted for the significant revenue share due to the favourable government initiatives. For example, in September 2013, Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare have approved Hizentra, subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Shire, Octapharma, CSL. Grifols and others are profiled in a study. Increasing research and development initiatives coupled with growing revenue generation from IVIG business by leading players have attracted many companies to invest in this market. For example, CSL recorded around USD 2,320 million from its immunoglobulin business segment in 2014, up 12% compared to the previous year.

In March 2010, the U.S. FDA approved Hizentra, company’s subcutaneous immunoglobulin product which has contributed strong sale in the U.S. and European market. Strong growth is majorly attributed to its convenience in self-administration along with the introduction of co-pay relief program. In addition to this, the recent approval of Hizentra for treatment of primary and secondary immune deficiencies in Japan coupled with the expansion of bi-weekly administration label in the U.S. market has supported the revenue generation. Furthermore, the company achieved strong growth with Privigen and Carimune sale in the Europe and America respectively.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

