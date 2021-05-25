Cholera Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth and Report [2027]

“The report on Cholera Vaccines Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53318

The cholera vaccines market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 82.3 million by 2021-2019 with growth rate of 10.3%.

Cholera is a bacterial infection (Vibrio cholerae), primarily caused due to the contaminated food or water intake. Symptoms of it can be mild i.e. watery diarrhea and profuse vomiting, but it can lead to be severe. Normally, patients are treated with oral rehydration solution and in severe condition intake of intravenous fluid is required.

The market is divided into products such as Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora and others. Dukoral, and Shanchol dominated the market. WHO has pre-qualified these two cholera vaccines which will support the market growth. Dukoral was the first oral cholera vaccine to get approval in European Union (EU) during the year 2004.

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 Impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 Impact on the market.

Geographically, North America and Europe recorded highest revenue of the total market. Of which, Europe dominated the market with more than USD 210 million revenue in 2016. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are considered to be the fastest growing regional segment owing to the high cholera incidences. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) statisticscholera spread very rapidly in Latin America which cause nearly 400,000 reported cases and over 4000 reported deaths every year. This fact would in turn boost the demand for cholera vaccines in developing regions, leading to drive the market growth.

Companies such as Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Pfizer, Inc. are the key players of the market. Collectively these companies accounted for more than 75% revenue share of the global market. Additionally, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Emergent BioSolutions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc and Mitsubishi Tanabe have also significant presence in this market.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53318

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

GLOBAL CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET,BY PRODUCTS

Dukoral

Shanchol

Vaxchora

Others

GLOBAL CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET,BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET OVERVIEW

Study Scope

Base Year

Assumption and Methodology

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Market Facts

Geographical Scenario

Companies in the Market

CHOLERA VACCINESKEY MARKET TRENDS

Market Drivers

Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Future Trends

CHOLERA VACCINESINDUSTRY STUDY

Company Activity Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market Share Analysis

Key Innovators

CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET – BY PRODUCTS:

Overview

Dukoral

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Shanchol

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Vaxchora

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Others

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET– BY GEOGRAPHY

Introduction

North America

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

U.S.

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Canada

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Europe

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

France

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Germany

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Rest of Europe

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

China

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

India

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Rest of APAC

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Rest of the World

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Latin America

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

Middle East and Africa

Overview

Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)

For more information about this report visit: Cholera Vaccines Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Protective Coatings Market

Non-woven Abrasives Market

Tooling Composite Market

Residential Architectural Coatings Market

Industrial Flooring Market

Vinyl Flooring Market

Automotive Composites Market

Aluminum Extrusion Market

Aluminium Alloy Market

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market