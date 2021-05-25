Cholera Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth and Report [2027]

“The report on Cholera Vaccines Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.
The cholera vaccines market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 82.3 million by 2021-2019 with growth rate of 10.3%.
Cholera is a bacterial infection (Vibrio cholerae), primarily caused due to the contaminated food or water intake. Symptoms of it can be mild i.e. watery diarrhea and profuse vomiting, but it can lead to be severe. Normally, patients are treated with oral rehydration solution and in severe condition intake of intravenous fluid is required.
The market is divided into products such as Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora and others. Dukoral, and Shanchol dominated the market. WHO has pre-qualified these two cholera vaccines which will support the market growth. Dukoral was the first oral cholera vaccine to get approval in European Union (EU) during the year 2004.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis
The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 Impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 Impact on the market.
Geographically, North America and Europe recorded highest revenue of the total market. Of which, Europe dominated the market with more than USD 210 million revenue in 2016. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are considered to be the fastest growing regional segment owing to the high cholera incidences. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) statisticscholera spread very rapidly in Latin America which cause nearly 400,000 reported cases and over 4000 reported deaths every year. This fact would in turn boost the demand for cholera vaccines in developing regions, leading to drive the market growth.
Companies such as Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Pfizer, Inc. are the key players of the market. Collectively these companies accounted for more than 75% revenue share of the global market. Additionally, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Emergent BioSolutions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc and Mitsubishi Tanabe have also significant presence in this market.
The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.
The years considered for the study are:
Historical Year – 2016 to 2018
Base Year – 2019
Estimated Year – 2020
Projected Year – 2027
The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
GLOBAL CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET,BY PRODUCTS
Dukoral
Shanchol
Vaxchora
Others
GLOBAL CHOLERA VACCINES MARKET,BY REGION
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
For more information about this report visit: Cholera Vaccines Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.
