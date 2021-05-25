Anxiety Disorders Treatment Market Size, Growth, Share | Global Industry Analysis [2027]

“The report on Anxiety Disorders Treatment Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.
REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The anxiety disorders & depression treatment market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 16.6 billion by 2019 with growth rate of 2.2%.
Anxiety is defined as an excessive fear of a normal situation or an exaggerated response to a fear. Anxiety is one of the fast spreading disorder across the globe, majorly among young population. However, people often live with anxiety problem for years before they diagnose or treat with the condition which would in turn hamper the market growth to some extent. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety can be categorized into phobias, acute stress disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Increasing prevalence of anxiety related disorders has led to high clinical urgency for adoption of various therapies and therapeutics available in the market, which is anticipated to fuel growth over the coming years. As per World Health Organization (WHO), anxiety and other form of depressions are one of the most common mental disorders affecting more than 300 million people worldwide. The number is projected to increase at constant rate during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis
The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 Impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 Impact on the market.
In terms of drug category, the market is divided into Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), Anticonvulsants, and Others. Among which, SSRIs and SNRIs are contributed to largest market share, capturing almost 60% share of the global market. Furthermore, segments such as beta blockers, SSRIs and others are considered to be the highest growing market segment during the coming years. This upsurge is a consequence of high stress and competitive work environment coupled with unprecedented shift in the lifestyle, such as drinking, smoking, consumption of unhealthy food, etc.
Regionally, developed countries of North America and Europe dominated the market, captured more than 70% share of the global market. Boost in research and development activities by key operating companies to introduce novel anxiety therapeutics and therapies coupled with surge in demand for effective anxiety therapeutics among end-users drives the market growth.
Furthermore, large number of therapeutics under clinical investigation in North America & Europe further support the market growth. For example, Switzerland based Adde Therapeutics initiated multi-centric, double-blinded, Phase II tiral of ADX71149 in adults affected with major depressive disorder in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These types of initiatives will support the market growth to great extent.
The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.
The years considered for the study are:
Historical Year – 2016 to 2018
Base Year – 2019
Estimated Year – 2020
Projected Year – 2027
The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
GLOBAL ANXIETY DISORDERS & DEPRESSION TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG CATEGORY
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)
Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
Anticonvulsants
Others
GLOBAL ANXIETY DISORDERS & DEPRESSION TREATMENT MARKET, BY THERAPY
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT)
Fischer Wallace Stimulator
Others
GLOBAL ANXIETY DISORDERS & DEPRESSION TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
