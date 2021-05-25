Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report [2027]

The Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3,898.6 million by 2019 with growth rate of 25.2%.

Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) is the most prevalent form of progressive liver disease condition. The market is categorized into serums biomarkers, Hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, Oxidative stress biomarkers, Apoptosis biomarkers, and others. Serum biomarkers segment held the largest share of the global market, accounted for more than 40% share. Benefits such as its ability to distinguish simple steatosis from NASH offers competitive advantage over other product segments. On contrary, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers is expected to grow with highest growth rate due to rising interest of companies to invest in this product.

However, poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement guidelines pose as a threat to the global market. As per the application section, pharmaceutical industry dominated the overall market. Increasing number of pharma companies involved in research activities of NASH drugs coupled with rising number of clinical studies augments the market growth. This market segment is also expected to grow with highest CAGR owing to the rising initiatives pertaining to the development of NASH drugs.

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 Impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 Impact on the market.

The spectrum of NAFLD & NASH is increasingly recognized both in the developed as well as developing region due to its prevalence in diabetes, insulin resistance syndrome and in obesity. North America has a well-established healthcare industry and the rising prevalence of NAFLD and NASH are expected to show a steady growth of the market during the coming years. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) estimates,nearly 20% of people with NAFLD are affected by NASH.

Additionally, growing obese population coupled with increasing diabetic patients stimulate the uptake of NASH drugs hence drives the market growth. Current trends in developed regions indicated that the prevalence of obesity will cross more than 40% of the population by 2021-2027. Meanwhile, number of patients affected with diabetes is also increasing at constant rate. These would in turn provides healthy platform for the growth of NASH drugs market during the future period.

Companies such as Allergan, Intercept, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Quest Diagnostic Incorporated, Enzo Biochem, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and others are considered to be the key players of this market.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKE,BY TYPES

Serums biomarkers

Hepatic fibrosis biomarkers

Oxidative stress biomarkers

Apoptosis biomarkers

Others

THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Pharma

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

others

THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET,BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

