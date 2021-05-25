Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report [2027]

The Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3,898.6 million by 2019 with growth rate of 25.2%.
Nonalcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH) is the most prevalent form of progressive liver disease condition. The market is categorized into serums biomarkers, Hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, Oxidative stress biomarkers, Apoptosis biomarkers, and others. Serum biomarkers segment held the largest share of the global market, accounted for more than 40% share. Benefits such as its ability to distinguish simple steatosis from NASH offers competitive advantage over other product segments. On contrary, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers is expected to grow with highest growth rate due to rising interest of companies to invest in this product.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53320
However, poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement guidelines pose as a threat to the global market. As per the application section, pharmaceutical industry dominated the overall market. Increasing number of pharma companies involved in research activities of NASH drugs coupled with rising number of clinical studies augments the market growth. This market segment is also expected to grow with highest CAGR owing to the rising initiatives pertaining to the development of NASH drugs.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis
The proposed report from AnalystView Market Insights suggests three possible forecast scenarios (probable, optimistic, and pessimistic) considering the COVID-19 Impact. Our ongoing research analysis amplifies our framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 crisis impact and potential paths forward. The designed report is delivering detailed insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 Impact on the market.
The spectrum of NAFLD & NASH is increasingly recognized both in the developed as well as developing region due to its prevalence in diabetes, insulin resistance syndrome and in obesity. North America has a well-established healthcare industry and the rising prevalence of NAFLD and NASH are expected to show a steady growth of the market during the coming years. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) estimates,nearly 20% of people with NAFLD are affected by NASH.
Additionally, growing obese population coupled with increasing diabetic patients stimulate the uptake of NASH drugs hence drives the market growth. Current trends in developed regions indicated that the prevalence of obesity will cross more than 40% of the population by 2021-2027. Meanwhile, number of patients affected with diabetes is also increasing at constant rate. These would in turn provides healthy platform for the growth of NASH drugs market during the future period.
Companies such as Allergan, Intercept, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Quest Diagnostic Incorporated, Enzo Biochem, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and others are considered to be the key players of this market.
The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.
The years considered for the study are:
Historical Year – 2016 to 2018
Base Year – 2019
Estimated Year – 2020
Projected Year – 2027
The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 Impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKE,BY TYPES
Serums biomarkers
Hepatic fibrosis biomarkers
Oxidative stress biomarkers
Apoptosis biomarkers
Others
THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Pharma
Hospitals
Academic Institutes
others
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53320
THE NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET,BY REGION
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-53320
TABLE OF CONTENT NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET OVERVIEW
Study Scope
Base Year
Assumption and Methodology
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Key Market Facts
Geographical Scenario
Companies in the Market
NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) KEY MARKET TRENDS
Market Drivers
Impact Analysis of Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Impact Analysis of Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Future Trends
NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) INDUSTRY STUDY
Company Activity Analysis
Regulatory Framework Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market Share Analysis
Key Innovators
NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET – BY TYPES:
Overview
Serums Biomarkers
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Oxidative Stress Biomarkers
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Apoptosis biomarkers
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
NONALCOHOLIC STEATOTIC HEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET – BY APPLICATION:
Overview
Pharma
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Hospitals
Overview
Market Analysis, Forecast, and Y-O-Y Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027, (US$ Million)
Academic Institutes
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:
Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: [email protected]
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market
MS Resin (SMMA) Market
Microporous Insulation Market
Gravure Printing Inks Market
Firefighting Foam Market
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market
Chelating Agents Market
Bioadhesives Market
Betaine Market
Magnetic Plastics Market
Advanced High Strength Steel Market