File Integrity Monitoring Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2025

The File Integrity Monitoring Market was valued at USD 607.98 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1355.71 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The file integrity monitoring market is a service that enables the organizations to test and check operating system (OS), database, and application software files to determine whether or not they have been tampered with or corrupted documents, photos, videos, and files in a secure manner. Organizations adopt these technologies to help employees avoid using consumer-based file sharing applications and software to store, access, and manage to ensure data security.

– For instance, enterprises workstation dominantly uses Windows, Mac OS, and Linux OS, whereas, mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, utilized by their employees, use Android and iOS as the dominant operating systems. Presently, due to the widespread adoption of cloud services and an increasing number of active directory users, admins find it difficult to manage privileges and rights granted to the people inside the organization. This has led to an increased vulnerability, which could be disastrous for the organization.

– File integrity monitoring eases the admin process and has been a critical tool in combating cyber threats, that the organizations have been facing in recent times. File integrity monitoring solution monitors the activity of the shared files and is also responsible for timely alerting the admin to minimize the threats.

– The key issue, which the file integrity monitoring market resolves, is the privilege abuses. Privilege abuse is when the policies of the user within the network are not updated due to which the credentials of that user are used to get access to the files and then make changes to it.

– The landscape of the file monitoring and integrity management solution has been changing rapidly. Earlier the systems admin used to grant access and check for vulnerabilities manually, but slowly as the number of events increased, it became impossible for the admins to identify the treats. This gave rise to the solutions from Netwrix, Lepide, and Dell, which offered standalone solutions for the market. However, these solutions had limitations on the number of users and managed a large number of events.

– The antivirus providers, like Kaspersky and McAfee, realized the importance of this additional layer of security and integrated the solution into their antivirus solutions. However, companies like IBM and SolarWinds have solutions that meet large enterprises’ requirements and have advanced methodologies to identify false positives to declutter the notifications sent to the admins.

– During the outbreak of COVID-19, cyber threats are on the rise in numerous countries. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) announced protecting themselves from cyberattacks amid the ongoing pandemic. Various countries are further enhancing their efforts to increase file integrity monitoring systems.

– Cybersecurity has become a top priority during the global COVID-19 pandemic. There is an increasing dependence on digital technologies to keep the file integrity monitoring process running. In March 2020, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced guidance to help local and state jurisdictions and the private sector identify and manage their essential workforce while responding to COVID-19.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segments that suffer several data breaches and cyberattacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake. The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyberattacks when compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.

– Moreover, the active directory-based hacking on banking institutions has become the most prevalent in recent times, according to security provider Bit defender. Also, the need for file integrity monitoring is further empathized by different warnings sent out by security agencies.

– The security agencies have identified ransomware, like lockerGoga ransomware, and hacking groups, like APT15 – aka K3chang, Mirage, Vixen Panda, GREF and Playful Dragon, have been most prevalent in attacking the active directory of the BFSI institutions.

– Furthermore, Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. According to a 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) released by Verizon, 88% of all cyber incidents in the financial services and insurance sector were done with financial motivation. Cyber attackers are in pursuit of the easiest path possible to engineer a financial gain attack targeting several financial services organizations.

– To secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focusing on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber attacks. Additionally, with greater customer expectation, increasing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to present lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future. Factors such as the increased need for security in growing industries, an increase in the need for the protection of high-value targets in organizations, and regulatory compliance are driving the adoption of file integrity monitoring solutions in the region.

– The small and medium-sized businesses are transforming into a hybrid cloud environment in Asia-Pacific from the legacy on-premise environment. Numerous factors have triggered this as the hybrid cloud environment provides scalability and security concerns.

– Asia-Pacific countries are being used as launchpads for cyber attacks, either as vulnerable hotbeds of unsecured infrastructures where numerous computers can be infected easily for large-scale attacks or as centres for a single point of attack gain access to the hubs’ global connections. So the demand for file integrity monitoring systems is rising in this region.

– China’s controversial Cyber Security Law (CSL) is aimed at protecting China’s networks and private user information with their new law. It includes power and utility providers, transportation services, and financial institutions, including any foreign company that is a key supplier to a ‘critical’ sector or holds significant amounts of information on Chinese citizens, increasing the demand of the market in this country.

Competitive Landscape

The file integrity monitoring market is fragmented as the vast majority of the global players functioning in the market are taking steps to raise its market footprint by concentrating on product diversification and development. Some of the recent developments in the market are –

– In May 2020 – Cimcor Inc., the leader in the next-generation file and system integrity monitoring software, partnered with the Center for Internet Security Inc. (CIS), a community-driven non-profit responsible for the CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. With this partnership, the top-ranked CimTrak Integrity Suite had been added to the CIS cyber market.

