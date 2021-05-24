Trading Analytics Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

“A research report on Trading Analytics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Trading Analytics is the software of the trading discipline specifically deployed to evaluate investments and identify the trading opportunities by analyzing the statistical trends and price variations gathered from the market. Traders prefer Trading Analytics or TCA as it provides them an actionable insight to enhance and synchronize trading, quality, compliance, and other reporting capabilities.

Global Trading Analytics market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR till 2025. The global Trading Analytics market is driven by the need for various organizations to comply and adhere to government standards, policies and regulations in order to analyze their investment capacities and others. Additionally, rapid change in regulatory environment, stocks market, and cutting-edge of quantitative analytics will be further propelling the market during forecast period.

The global Trading Analytics market is segmented based on types, component, deployment mode, application, end-users, region and company. Based on type, the market is divided into Technical Trading, Fundamental Trading, Momentum Trading, Scalping, and Swing Trading. The Scalping Trading segment is foreseen to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to frequent changes in the prices of equity and other commodities. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into Equity, Forex, Commodities, Future/Options, Fixed Income, and Others. Fixed Income segment is expected is register the highest demand during the forecast years due to the growing trend of risk averse investments. Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into On-Cloud and On-premises. The On-cloud segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides more data security and helps enterprises comply with various regulations. Based on application, the market can be categorized into High Frequency Trading, Transaction Cost Analysis, Sentiment Analysis, Pre-Trade Decision Making, and Others. The Pre-Trading Decision segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the adoption and implementation of Trading Analytics by different institutional investors, and individuals to focus and analyze the risk involved in that the portfolio before investing. Based on end-users, the market can be categorized into Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, Broker Dealers, Investment Banks, Research Providers, and Others. The Research Providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace among all the end user segments of trading analytics market owing to the increasing demand for equity analysis and investment research, globally.

Regionally, the Trading Analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall Trading Analytics market owing to the increasing adoption of the technologies such as cloud-based services, analytics, and among others.

Major players operating in the global Trading Analytics market include Virtu Financial, HIS Markit, Global Trading Analytics LLC, FactSet, Vichara Technologies, Spider Software Pvt Ltd, One Market Data LLC, Q4 Inc, FlexTrade System Inc, Liquidnet Holding, Inc., Abel Noser, LLC, and Others. The companies are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Trading Analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Types

o Technical Trading

o Fundamental Trading

o Momentum Trading

o Scalping

o Swing Trading

• Market, By Component:

o Equity

o Forex

o Commodities

o Future/Options

o Fixed Income

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Cloud

o On-premise

• Market, By Application:

o High Frequency Trading

o Transaction Cost Analysis

o Sentiment Analysis

o Pre-Trade Decision Making

o Others

• Market, By End Users:

o Asset Managers

o Hedge Funds

o Broker Dealers

o Investment Banks

o Research Providers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Trading Analytics market.

