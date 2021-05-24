Blockchain in Healthcare Market /Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

“A research report on Blockchain in Healthcare Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global blockchain in healthcare market is forecast to grow at a CAGR more than 70% during 2020-2027, on account of increasing instances of data breaches and surging adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare and pharma industries. Blockchain is an open and distributed ledger that can record transactions in an efficient, verifiable and permanent way. With increasing proliferation of digital technologies, cases of data breaches in healthcare industry are also increasing at a significant pace, thus aiding the global blockchain in healthcare market. Moreover, number of patients is increasing across the globe, and consequently, leveraging blockchain technology in healthcare to solve the problem of managing healthcare data has become vital.

Blockchain in healthcare market can be segmented based on type, application, end user and region. The integration of blockchain in healthcare finds application in drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing management, and others. In 2019, drug supply chain management segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period, backed by growing circulation of counterfeit drugs and strict rules & regulations by authorities such as DQSA and FMD in the US and Europe, respectively.

Market for blockchain in healthcare is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America dominated global blockchain in healthcare market, as the countries present in the region are adopting advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of leading players is further anticipated to positively influence the region’s blockchain in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in global blockchain in healthcare market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Accenture Plc, Pokitdok, Factom Inc., Healthereum, LLC, Guardtime, Proof.Work, Simplyvital Health, Farmatrust, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Furthermore, various start-ups are coming up, so as to bridge the gap between blockchain and healthcare industry and ease its implementation in solving the crucial problems of lack of transparency in complex transactions existing in the clinical supply chain.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 & 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global blockchain in healthcare market size.

• To classify and forecast global blockchain in healthcare market based on type, application, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blockchain in healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blockchain in healthcare market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blockchain in healthcare market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global blockchain in healthcare market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Blockchain technology vendors

• Security and intelligence service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to blockchain in healthcare

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global blockchain in healthcare market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Public

o Private

• Market, by Application:

o Drug Supply Chain Management

o Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

o Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

o Others

• Market, by End User:

o Pharmaceutical Companies

o Healthcare Providers

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 Germany

 France

 Estonia

 Switzerland

o Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 Australia

 India

 Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 South Africa

o South America

 Brazil

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blockchain in healthcare market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

