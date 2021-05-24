Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth

“A research report on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77443

Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on account of rising concerns for safer environment, increasing government support for electric commercial vehicles and growth in number of electric vehicles across the globe. Additionally, grid integration of electric vehicles is projected to offer huge impetus to global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years. Evolution of smart grid technologies and the concept of virtual power plants is forecast to further boost the global market for electric vehicles and its related charging infrastructure through 2024. The option of power trading for electric vehicles owners is also expected positively influence the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The transportation sector accounted for around 20% of the overall carbon dioxide emissions, globally, and this can be reduced by promoting use of electric vehicles in place of conventionally fuelled vehicles. Adoption of electric vehicles in developed nations is high due to higher per capita purchasing power. Increasing level of pollution is creating a huge opportunity for adoption of electric vehicles and development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure during 2019-2024. Based on Charging Type, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented into AC Charger and DC Charger segments. At the regional level, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on charging type, installed location and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Some of the major players operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, EVBox, Qingdao Teld New Energy Co., Ltd, State Grid Corporation of China, Star Charge and Shell.

SDKI performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of electric vehicle charging infrastructure companies operating globally. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all electric vehicle charging infrastructure manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of electric vehicle charging infrastructure using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure players and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Electric vehicle charging infrastructure players, policy makers and other stakeholders. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion. thereby aiding the them in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Charging Type:

o AC Charger

o DC Charger

• Market, By Installed Location:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

o Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 France

 Norway

 Italy

 Netherlands

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77443

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

4.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)

4.2.3. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmental Analysis

5.1. Global AC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.1. By Value

5.1.1.2. By Volume

5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.1.2.1. By Company

5.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

5.1.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)

5.2. Global DC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1.1. By Value

5.2.1.2. By Volume

5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.2.1. By Company

5.2.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)

6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis

6.1. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.1.2. By Volume

6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

6.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

6.1.2.3. By Country

6.1.3. Market Size & Forecast – By Country (United States, Canada & Mexico)

6.1.3.1. United States Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.3.1.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.1.3.2. Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.3.2.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.1.3.3. Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.1.2. By Volume

6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

6.2.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

6.2.3. Market Size & Forecast – By Country (Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands & United Kingdom)

6.2.3.1. Germany Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.1.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.2.3.2. France Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.2.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.2.3.3. Norway Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.3.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.2.3.4. Denmark Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.4.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.2.3.5. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.5.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.2.3.6. United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.2.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.6.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. By Volume

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

6.3.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

6.3.2.3. By Country

6.3.3. Market Size & Forecast – By Country (China, Japan & South Korea)

6.3.3.1. China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.3.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.3.3.2. Japan Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.3.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.2.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.3.3.3. South Korea Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.3.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges

8. Market Trends and Developments

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competition Matrix

9.2. Company Profiles

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

