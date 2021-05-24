Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth

“A research report on Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Radio taxi service market in Delhi NCR grew at a double digit growth rate in 2019 on account of increasing disposable income and hassle-free travel experience. Educated and skilled drivers, GPS enabled vehicles and multiple payment options are contributing to the growth of radio taxi market. Companies operating in the market are using both fully owned car fleet and aggregator models to increase their fleet in Delhi NCR. Fleet under aggregator model dominated the market in 2019. Major players operating in the market include Ola or ANI Technologies, Uber, Meru, Mega Cab, among others. Ola grabbed the largest market share in 2019, followed by Uber.

Years Considered for this Report:

Base Year: 2019

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify major customers and distributors of NCR radio taxi service in Delhi.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

To extract data for Delhi NCR Radio Taxi service market, primary research surveys were conducted with NCR Radio Taxi services provides and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include service provides that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi service market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein service provides’ value sales data for types was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective service provides to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, Association Reports, annual reports, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, etc., were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• NCR Radio Taxi Service provides, and other stakeholders

• Major end users of NCR Radio Taxi Services

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to NCR Radio Taxi Service market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as NCR Radio Taxi Service provides, customers and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Competitive Landscape

Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Research Methodology

2. Delhi Transport System Overview

3. Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market Overview

4. Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Fleet Analysis

4.1. OLA Analysis

4.2. Uber Analysis

4.3. Meru Analysis

4.4. Mega Cab Analysis

5. Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Fleet Analysis

