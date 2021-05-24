Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!

“A research report on Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period owing to upsurge in electronic transactions and increasing instances of cyber-attacks and frauds. There is growing need for restricting such frauds as these activities incur huge financial losses to companies. Enterprises are now implementing advanced techniques such as data mining and machine learning techniques, which is anticipated to positively influence global fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.

Global fraud detection and prevention market can be segmented based on the component, fraud type, deployment type, organization size, end user industry and region. Based on component, global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into service and solution, of which the latter is further categorized into fraud analytics, authentication and others. Authentication segment is the dominating segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as it is used by various end user industry in order to strengthen the authentication process. Based on the service, the market can be segmented into professional and managed services. Due to rise in productivity and safe financial management, professional services segment is expected to acquire the dominant share in global fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions can be deployed on-premise and cloud. Enterprises are readily adopting cloud services and solutions as they help to cut costs related to software, storage and administration staff.

Regionally, fraud detection and prevention market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was leading the global fraud detection and prevention market on account of early adoption of online based services and e-tailing in countries like US and Canada. Moreover, presence of leading vendors in the region is expected to positively influence North America fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.

Major players operating in global fraud detection and prevention market include Fiserv Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corp., BAE Systems PLC, Experian PLC, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global fraud detection and prevention market.

• To classify and forecast global fraud detection and prevention market based on component, fraud type, deployment type, organization size, end user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global fraud detection and prevention market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global fraud detection and prevention market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global fraud detection and prevention market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global fraud detection and prevention market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Financial service providers

• Security and intelligence service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to fraud detection and prevention market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global fraud detection and prevention market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solution

 Fraud Analytics

 Authentication

 Others

o Services

 Professional

 Managed

• Market, By Fraud Type:

o Internal

o External

• Market, By Deployment Type:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Government

o BFSI

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Netherlands

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 Singapore

 Australia

 India

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Qatar

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global fraud detection and prevention market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.1.1. Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication and Others)

5.2.1.2. Services (Professional and Managed)

5.2.2. By Fraud Type (Internal and External)

5.2.3. By Deployment type (Cloud and On-premise)

5.2.4. By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Government, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others)

5.2.6. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Map

5.3.1. By Component

5.3.2. By Fraud Type

5.3.3. By Deployment Type

5.3.4. By Organization Size

5.3.5. By End User Industry

6. North America Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment Type

6.2.3. By End User Industry

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Component

6.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Type

6.3.2. Canada Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Component

6.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Type

6.3.3. Mexico Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Component

6.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Type

7. Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.2.3. By End User Industry

7.2.4. By Country (UK; Germany; France; Italy; Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Component

7.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.3.2. Germany Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Component

7.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.3.3. France Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Component

7.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.3.4. Italy Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Component

7.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Type

7.3.5. Netherlands Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Component

7.3.5.2.2. By Deployment Type

8. Asia-Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.2.3. By End User Industry

8.2.4. By Country (China; Japan; Singapore; Australia; India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Component

8.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.3.2. Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Component

8.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.3.3. Singapore Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Component

8.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.3.4. Australia Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Component

8.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Type

8.3.5. India Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Component

8.3.5.2.2. By Deployment Type

9. Middle East and Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.2.3. By End User Industry

9.2.4. By Country (UAE; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. UAE Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Component

9.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.3.2. South Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Component

9.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.3.3. Saudi Arabia Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Component

9.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Type

9.3.4. Qatar Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Component

9.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Type

