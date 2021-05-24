Next Generation Firewall Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

“A research report on Next Generation Firewall Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global next generation firewall market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is a process of collecting, archiving, managing, and reporting the logs, which are generated from various devices, such as firewalls, routers, servers, and switches. NGFW is commonly referred as the third generation of network firewall technology that integrates additional capabilities such as in-line deep packet inspection (DPI), application-level traffic inspection, and intrusion prevention (IPS).

Increase in digital security spending coupled with the emergence of firewall as a service are the major factors driving the growth of global next generation firewall market. Additionally, increasing IoT trends, growing internal and external threats and high functionalities of the NGFW solutions are further propelling the market. Moreover, the advantages such as improved performance, increased efficiency, among others associated with next generation firewall are making them a popular choice.

The global next generation firewall market is segmented based on component, enterprise size, end user industry, company and region. Based on enterprise size, the market can be divided into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The SMEs segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the growth in the need to implement advanced firewall technology, which can perform multiple functions and rise in IT security spending among these. Based on end user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, defense, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment dominates the market owing to the increase in need to protect customer data with the increase in data volume and the large number of endpoints and mobile devices, that are vulnerable to brand-damaging threats.

Regionally, the next generation firewall market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the overall next generation firewall market owing to the significant adoption of advanced cyber security solutions, supported by factors such as rise in cases of cyberattacks, significant adoption of BYOD and IoT-based devices in the region.

The major players operating in the next generation firewall market are Dell Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc, Forcepoint LLC, WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in 2017, Cisco launched Cisco Firepower 2100 Series Next-Generation Firewall which provides threat defense and protects the critical data of banks and retail sector which have a huge volumes of business data.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global next generation firewall market.

• To classify and forecast global next generation firewall market based on component, enterprise size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global next generation firewall market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., global next generation firewall market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global next generation firewall market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global next generation firewall market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Next generation firewall service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to next generation firewall

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global next generation firewall market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Service

• Market, By Enterprise Size:

o Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

o Large Enterprise

• Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Retail

o Defense

o Healthcare

o Education

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global next generation firewall market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)

5.2.2. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise)

5.2.3. By End Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Defense, Healthcare, Education, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Mapping

6. North America Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Enterprise Size

6.2.3. By End Use Industry

6.2.4. By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Component

6.3.1.2.2. By End Use Industry

6.3.2. Canada Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Component

6.3.2.2.2. By End Use Industry

6.3.3. Mexico Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Component

6.3.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

7. Europe Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Enterprise Size

7.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.2.4. By Country (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Component

7.3.1.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.3.2. Germany Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Component

7.3.2.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.3.3. United Kingdom Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Component

7.3.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.3.4. Italy Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Component

7.3.4.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.3.5. Spain Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Component

7.3.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

8. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Enterprise Size

8.2.3. By End Use Industry

8.2.4. By Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Component

8.3.1.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.3.2. India Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Component

8.3.2.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.3.3. Japan Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Component

8.3.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.3.4. South Korea Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Component

8.3.4.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.3.5. Australia Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Component

8.3.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

9. Middle East and Africa Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Enterprise Size

9.2.3. By End Use Industry

9.2.4. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Component

9.3.1.2.2. By End Use Industry

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Component

9.3.2.2.2. By End Use Industry

9.3.3. UAE Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Component

9.3.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

Next Generation Firewall Market

