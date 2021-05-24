Digital Transformation Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Digital transformation has been one the key trends driving the global Oil & Gas industry since the last decade, This transformation enable the operations to leverage advanced digital technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data among others to drive efficiencies and thereby open up new opportunities for the same as it might involve digital twins which evidently improves the efficiency of predictive maintenance of the critical assets and thereby restricting the exposure of hazardous task to the workers in the facilities.

– with oil and gas upfronting the energy sectors added with an increased focus on improving efficiencies and reducing downtime set as a priority by oil and gas companies has resulted in profits been slashed since the year 2014 majorly due to fluctuating oil prices globally. However, raising concerns over the environmental impact of energy production and consumption persist, companies are actively seeking to innovate their strategies and goals while reducing the environmental feedback

– Additionally, the price of oil reduced by 40%, since hitting four-year highs of above USD 76 a barrel in October 2018, in the United States, nurturing concerns for oil and gas firms. Hence, the companies in the oil and gas sector are experimenting with contemporary technologies to increase their efficiency and revenue. By leveraging technologies such as AI in oil and gas operations, corporations can design algorithms to guide drills on landmass and ocean floor.

– For instance, UK’s first oil and gas National Data Repository (NDR), launched in March 2019, using AI to interpret data, which according to the OGA anticipations will assist to discover new oil and gas forecasts and permit more production from existing infrastructures.

– Also, the application predictive analytic algorithm is fueling the automation across the upstream segment of the oil & gas industry majorly attributed to the increasing demand for big data technology in the oil & gas industry to augment E&P capabilities with the growing need for automation in the oil & gas industry there by increasing the investments through joint venture capitals.​

– Additionally, Adoption the monitor equipment such as IoT will allow companies to further digitize the industry by automating and optimizing the processes and eliminating the risk associated including as safety and regulation issues, remote access by constantly enabling constant monitoring of the equipment.

Key Market Trends

Downstream Sector is Expected to Witness Major Market Share

– Digital Transformation is considered as one the core innovations being used in leading the downstream operations of the oil & gas industry, the companies are focusing to increase the asset utilization by enhancing the manufacturing efficiency of the plants

– The downstream operations of the oil and gas companies, including both petrochemicals and refining, have always adopted technology to improve its operations. These companies have developed and adopted innovative approaches that manage complex processes and interpret data to improve performance. The ongoing shift to becoming digital is expected to present even greater potential, given the strategic push by many companies to expand their downstream operations of the oil and gas value chain, especially petrochemicals

– The major area of concern for the vendors is how to predict and prevent, or reduce, maintenance costs. The automation solutions that are being used for maintenance and turnaround planning tools use application performance management and AI-based simulation and can be easily added to an existing operational system. Moreover, the upgradation of sensor systems, to enable better predictive and prescriptive maintenance, can lead to long-term operational efficiencies

– Multiple oil and gas companies are relying on technologies such as AI , IoT, Big Data, among others into their operations so as to improve their operations. For instance, Shell’s downstream commercial business, that is responsible for the supply of oil and gas to the end consumer, is using AI technology to predict consumer demand for petroleum products, measure supply shortages, and recommend a mix of oil for a refining process.

Asia-Pacific to account for a significant share

– In recent times, with the low crude oil price situation, the refinery capacity in the region has witnessed a record growth between 2014 and 2019. According to a 2019 report published by BP Statistical Review of World Energy, the region has the largest oil refining capacity in the world, processing almost 34.75 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2018

– Given the long lead times and the massive capital outlay involved in the production of oil and gas, major players in the industry are looking to gain a competitive edge through transformational technology such as AI. For instance, Woodside, the largest Australian natural gas producer, deployed IBM Watson to run AI algorithms operations and search more than 25 million documents, retrieve content and benchmark against historical performance and suggest related information to anyone in the business.

– Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have one of the most active oil and downstream gas sector in the region, which together is responsible for over 78% of the oil refining capacity, with significant refineries deeply integrated with petrochemical production units, in the Asia Pacific region.

– Also, countries such as Singapore are gaining over 10% refinery throughput in a year. This is providing the scope for expansion in current refineries, and possibly new projects are expected to drive the demand of digital transformation.

– Furthermore, PetroChina, Asia’ leading announced that its Daqing oilfield which is aimed to achieve 50 million tons of stable production for 20 years will leverage digital transformation by enabling technologies such as cloud computing, big data, IoT among others.

– However, with the recent outbreak of COVID 19 has halted the global oil production with closures and uncertainty with China leading the way, For instance, Carbon Brief reported that oil refineries in operation at Shandong province decline from 71.4% in December 2019 to 38.9% in February 2019.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives, acquisitions to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

– October 2019 – IBM introduced a new integrated supply chain suite, embedded with Watson AI and IBM Blockchain and open to developers, to help organizations make their supply chains smarter, more efficient and better able to make necessary decisions to adjust to disruptions and opportunities in a market where supplier networks are more complex and vulnerable.

– September 2019- Schneider Electric announced the launch of its Eco Structure Power & Process in India to drive efficiency and augment profitability in the oil and gas sector. The company aims to address associated with the volatility in the oil and gas sector by reducing OpEx and CapEx by 20% to 30%. This System tables end-users to connect assets that are center of projects with assets that center of operations. Additionally, The company has also partnered with Microsoft to create commercial IoT solutions.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85613

