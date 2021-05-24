MulteFire Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast By 2025

The growing reliance on wireless connectivity to deliver rich content to the ever-increasing number of devices continues to put a strain on the network capacity. So this lead to the development of MulteFire envisioned to play a critical role in addressing the increasing mobile data traffic.

– MulteFire will be a critical enabler allowing enterprises to deploy LTE private networks without the involvement of a mobile network operator in unlicensed regional and global spectrum bands around the world, which includes the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz global bands and the 800/900 MHz and 1.9 MHz regional bands.

– With the standalone feature it offers, MulteFire will open up an unlicensed spectrum to a host of new players, including wireless ISPs, global enterprises, specialist verticals, and even the network operators where all could deploy MulteFire-based LTE private networks.

– With the combination of the enhanced performance of LTE with the deployment simplicity of the unlicensed spectrum, MulteFire enables the deployment of enhanced broadband services in more places. Since MulteFire is based on LTE, it will operate in wider bandwidths that supports up to 20 MHz to support high capacity and low latency, capable of peak data rates up to 400 Mbps.

– In 2020, more than 42 operators globally are known to have been investing in one or more of the unlicensed and shared spectrum technologies in the form of trials, pilots, deployments, and launches should propel the growth for the implementation of the MulteFire technology.

– In October 2019, the MulteFire Alliance, which is an independent and international member-driven consortium defining and promoting MulteFire, launched its MulteFire 1.9 GHz Certification Program in Japan. The certification program will make sure that MulteFire devices are inter-operable and follow the standards according to the MulteFire 1.1 specification.

– In December 2018, the MulteFire alliance released the 1.1 specifications that are optimized for IoT, adding support for eMTC-U and NB-IoT as well as support for additional spectrum bands. It enhances the wireless network capabilities that is required by Industrial IoT and Enterprises to meet their specific requirements for performance, latency, security, and mobility.

Key Market Trends

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of MulteFire

– Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, an increase in the traffic volume was witnessed in various regions which was resulted due to the changes in internet use, and changes in download speed measured at the servers as a reflection of internet quality. In almost all areas, the most significant increases in traffic volume was noticed immediately after public policy announcements, such as educational insitution closures and stay-at-home orders.

– At present, the Internet is stable, but the traffic is expected to increase more in the coming days, and here the proper utilization of spectrum bands is necessary to tackle the changes in the traffic. Several Private LTE networks can be deployed across various enterprises in a shared and unlicensed spectrum, as well as a locally dedicated licensed spectrum that helps in increasing the stability of the internet traffic, and this where MulteFire can be deployed.

– MulteFire augments LTE to operate in an unlicensed and shared spectrum under neutral host and private network environment. With MulteFire, private and public venues, IoT (Internet of Things) verticals, enterprises, and property owners can install and operate their own private network, which can result in efficient utilization of spectrum bands.

North America is expected to hold major share

– The region is witnessing standardization in the operation of 5G NR in an unlicensed spectrum, and this has the potential to enable private networks to expand rapidly. This is called standalone NR-U and is analogous to standalone NR-U in MulteFire for LTE. The NR operating standalone in the unlicensed spectrum will become the MulteFire evolution path to 5G, and the United States is witnessing massive rollout of the 5G network in 2020.

– The MulteFire network was deployed to provide coverage through all office areas of 590 Madison Avenue, a 40 story building in midtown Manhattan. With this implementation, all subscribers would be able to connect to the MulteFire network. After some time when MulteFire capability is added to handsets, the vast majority of smartphone users will be able to receive calls and data from the MulteFire network.

– The region is also witnessing the deployment of Private IoT networks where enterprises can take advantage of the capabilities of LTE delivered over the unlicensed spectrum. Moreover, emerging Industrial IoT applications in the region to track goods and containers, provide safety and environmental information, and monitor transportation networks is also expected to boost the usage of MulteFire to develop next-generation operations.

Competitive Landscape

The MulteFire market is quite consolidated with the top companies such as Qualcomm, Nokia, and Huawei account for the major market share. But at the same, the market competition is also quite extensive, as more new companies are emerging in the market to cash in the benefits offered by the MulteFire technology. However, all the companies in this market are the part of The MulteFire Alliance.

– November 2019 – Nokia launched MulteFire industrial devices giving benefits of private wireless without spectrum availability concerns providing expanded reach and capabilities, increased flexibility, and ease of use, which are the important requirements for moving the adoption of wireless networking for Industry 4.0.

– April 2019 – Qualcomm is working on the continued development of the 5G New Radio standard and is taking a collaborative approach to bringing 5G to industries. The company sees that the unlicensed spectrum being aggregated with licensed bands for carriers to augment capacity (LAA) and standalone deployments for primarily IoT applications where MulteFire can be deployed.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Availability of shared and unlicensed spectrum bands

4.2.2 Efficient co-existence with other spectrum users such as Wi-Fi

4.2.3 Low cost of deployment which doesn’t require spectrum license

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Disadvantage compared to Wi-Fi technologies in accessing the channel

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment Type

5.1.1 Small Cells

5.1.2 Switches

5.1.3 Controllers

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Commercial & Institutional Buildings

5.2.2 Supply Chain and Distribution

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Hospitality

5.2.5 Public Venues

5.2.6 Helathcare

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc

6.1.2 Nokia Corporation

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

6.1.4 Ericsson Inc

6.1.5 Sony Corporation

6.1.6 Intel Corporation

6.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

6.1.8 InterDigital Inc

6.1.9 Baicells Technologies

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

