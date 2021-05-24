Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2025

The electronic article surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. According to Forbes, 75% of enterprises are relying on AI-based platforms and solutions for network security today. Implementing highly accurate deep learning analytics, Facial Matching provides immediate recall of recognized visitors, such as a suspected shoplifter returning to the store, detecting persons of interest entering a high-profile sporting event or a place of business that tends to demand the EAS systems. Tyco’s exacqVision Facial Matching continuously analyzes faces against saved profiles even with hats, facial hair, and glasses, providing instant confirmation of the presence of persons of interest with color-coded facial bounding boxes triggered by EAS pedestals. This solution is currently being offered as an early adoption phase before the official market launch in 2020. With more implementation in the Facial Matching algorithm, the demand for EAS solutions for integration increases further in the future.

– Protection against inventory losses, shoplifting, and theft is driving the market. According to NRF (National Retail Federation), Organized Retail Crime (ORC) costs the retail industry approximately USD 30 billion each year. Further, in the United States, inventory shrink cost the US retail industry USD 46.8 billion in 2019. According to the National Retail Security Survey (NRRS), a primary cause of shrinkage for a retail business is shoplifting. Customer theft occurs through concealment, altering or swapping price tags, or transfer from one container to another. Also, the smallest segment of retail shrinkage is due to unknown causes, which causes around 6% loss. These all instances focus the retailers on implementing a solution that can prevent the theft, and this raises the demand for EAS.

– High adoption of the Acousto Magnetic System for wider protection in retail stores drives the market. The Acousto Magnetic (AM) technology applied in anti-theft systems for retail shops is a recent innovation. This technology is deployed on a physical phenomenon known as magnetostriction, applying to the anti-theft accessories using to protect the merchandise and works at a frequency of 58KHz.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85672

– AM provides wider protection compared to RF Anti-theft systems due to larger detection areas through antennas and the use of hard tags. It provides greater flexibility in the installation of the antennas, which can be pedestal based or can be concealed within door frames or under the floor at the entry of the store. AM adhesive security labels can often work on or near metals where other technologies fail. Further, AM is highly being adopted by small to large clothing apparel chains, DIY, Electronic, and some department chains stores, which cater to the growth of the market.

– Further, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the market growth has slowed down due to the temporary shutdown of outlets such as clothing & fashion accessories and other various departmental stores. Further, with no such new expansion in this period, the demand is more deteriorating. In June 2019, Dmart announced to accelerate more store launches in the year 2020 to compete with Reliance Retail, Walmart-Flipkart, and Amazon.

– This has led to the negligible demand of EAS solutions. Also, the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing unit of market components such as Tags, antennas, deactivators, the supply chain is also being affected drastically. For the players who provide these components, they also have third-party suppliers for raw components such as sensors, transistors, etc. With the drastic impact of demand distribution in the semiconductor market, the main provider of EAS solution is nowhere to manufacture new units of it. As major electronic components are being supplied from China, it took them two to three weeks to return to normal operations after the announcement of the business run.

Key Market Trends

Tags to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Every store has a problem with shrinkage can benefit from the use of an EAS system. The use of the right quality tags generally reduces shrinkage between 50-90 %. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books where these tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags.

– OMNI Systems is one of the prominent authorized dealers of Sensormatic anti-theft tags. Sensormatic anti-theft tags are one of the leading EAS providers for source theft-prevention tagging solution. The company provides hard tags to securely protect almost any item in any retail environment. Sensormatic hard tags are accessible in three innovative technologies, which are Acousto Magnetic (AM), Radio Frequency (RF), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

– Further players are innovating and expanding existing technology in tags integrating with AM or RF technology to provide solutions for any retail products. For instance, in Jan 2020, Checkpoint Systems added the Alpha ShoeLok to its line of specialized tags to protect against retail footwear theft. It unlocks with an Alpha S3 HandKey, Multi-Detacher, or Super S3 Key providing a two-alarm system making it a high-security solution.

– Further, in September 2019, Coles announced to puts security tags on high-quality cut meats to prevent thefts in their store. The tags are formulated to set off an alarm if they are removed from the store. The above instances inhibit the growth of EAS tags in supermarkets and another merchandising store such as footwear retails.

– Further, with the new launch of retail outlets, the market inhibits growth. In April 2019, Avery Dennison announced the launch of I.Lab in Pune, which will be elevated by R&D capabilities at ADIKC (Avery Dennison Innovation and Knowledge Centre). The I.Lab will provide assistance to customers and partners with live demonstrations, and technical support to help partners in exploring the opportunities surrounding intelligent label solutions such as smart tags and RFID adoption.

– In the United States, the overall value of returned merchandise during 2019 was USD 309 billion. This cost does not include the overhead cost, sorting, and repackaging useable goods for resale, further does not account for the disposal of unsaleable merchandise. Moreover, in addition, an estimated USD 27 billion of USD 309 billion were fraudulent merchandise returns (a theft where a customer steals from a store by returning the item that is from the particular store and receiving money through the fraudulent transaction) which was up 35% compared to 2018.

– According to NRSS info (National Retail Security Survey) in 2019, in the United States, 92.1% of retailers responded to use burglar alarms for the loss prevention systems. Also, 46.1% of retailers responded to rely on using electronic security tags. Hence the demand for security tags EAS holds the high demand in the United States.

– In April 2020, INEO Tech Corp. announced it had received a Notice of Allowance from UPSTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for U.S. patent application 16/317,084, entitled ‘Combination media display and EAS pedestal’ The combination of a media display such as an LED screen with an EAS Pedestal is a unique invention do to the complexity in designing and housing an RF security tag system in close proximity to an LED screen without degradation of the RF signal required for the operation of the EAS system. This further caters to the growth in the market.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is foreseen to exhibit a significant growth rate in the EAS market. The increasing number of retail stores in the apparel, supermarket, and mass merchandise sector is anticipated to create a significant demand for EAS systems.

– In India, Reliance currently has its footprints all over the country with over 10,000 stores and with maximum stores of electronic goods and fashion businesses. In December 2019, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited held the highest ever revenue at Rs 41,202 crore. In the July-September quarter alone, a total of 337 stores were opened in 2019. Further Reliance Retail will expand aggressively in 2020, exploring online, offline, and omnichannel commerce. This inhibits the demand for EAS solutions.In India, government policies, like FDI up to 100% allowed in single-brand retail and FDI up to 51% in multi-brand retail is further expected to fuel up the competition in the country’s retail market.

– Further, in China, according to China Commerce Association for General Merchandise (CCAGM) survey, around 84.4 percent of the surveyed 90 key department store operators in China planned to pursue O2O (Online to Offline) integration in 2019. With the increasing adoption of O2O integration, the retailers will mostly focus on deploying EAS solutions, and retailers who deployed before may focus on advancing their theft prevention solution. Hence the demand for EAS with this factor further added to the growth of the market.

– Also, according to EqualOcean, the share of AI investment deals value in the retail industry in China as of May 2019, by segment, the logistics management accounted for around 31 percent of AI investment deals in the retail industry in China. This further caters to the demand of security tags solution to prevent the theft by shoppers and employees and manage the supply chain.

– AI companies in China believe surveillance and face recognition technology will make the country safer. Around about 200 million surveillance cameras are scattered around the country in various applications, including track big spenders in luxury retail stores and catch identity thieves. Retailers across the country are focusing on integrating facial recognition technology with the EAS solution.

– Further, in October 2019, Oppo announced to accelerate the expansion of its retail network in Southeast Asia. Further, Oppo, in October 2019, launched its first flagship store in the region in Bangkok, Thailand. Also, more flagship stores are expected to open in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines in 2020. This further holds the demand of EAS solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) system market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of small to medium-scale manufacturers. The rise in the investments for the R&D activities and innovations is expected to enhance the market growth in the near future and offer potential growth opportunities for the new entrants in the coming few years. Key players are Sensormatic Solutions (Johnson Controls International plc), Nedap N.V., etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– November 2019 – Johnson Controls announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio expanded its innovative line of RFID-based shrink visibility solutions, providing actionable data to help retailers reduce loss and better manage shrink. These new Sensormatic RFID-based electronic article surveillance (EAS) systems reveal item-level insights into stolen merchandise to help retailers react effectively to lose conditions.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85672

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Protection Against Inventory Losses, Shoplifting, and Theft

4.2.2 High Adoption of Acousto Magnetic System for Wider Protection in Retail Stores

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Requirement of Additional Investment to Implement EAS Systems

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis​

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis​

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Tags

5.1.2 Antennas

5.1.3 Deactivators/Detachers

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Clothing &Fashion Accessories

5.2.2 Cosmetics/Pharmacy

5.2.3 Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores

5.2.4 Other End-Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sensormatic Solutions (Johnson Controls International plc)

6.1.2 Nedap N.V.

6.1.3 Gunnebo Gateway AB

6.1.4 Ketec, Inc.

6.1.5 Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (CCL Industries Inc.)

6.1.6 Agon Systems

6.1.7 All-Tag Corporation

6.1.8 Shenzhen Emeno Technology

6.1.9 Dexilon Automation S.L.

6.1.10 TAG Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85672

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report

Market Research Report