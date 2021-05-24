Smart Pole Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Through 2025

The Smart Pole Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. One potential emerging point for smart city implementation is light street poles. Connected city infrastructure projects, fueled by the Internet of Things (IoT), have seemingly limitless applications with both short- and long-term benefits. A lighting company Signify recently announced the launch of its BrightSites smart pole technology, which utilizes the omnipresence of a city’s existing street light infrastructure for delivering major wireless connections, such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, LoRa, and also Sigfox. Through smart poles wireless networking capabilities, BrightSites smart pole can support a wide range of IoT applications while also offering controllable, energy-efficient LED lighting.

– Adoption of smart poles for reducing traffic jams and preventing accidents is driving the market. Traffic congestion is one of the specific cited reasons for the poor quality of life in cities. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India (GOI), approximately 35 to 40% of total accidents take place at traffic junctions. For resolving such a challenge, smart cities look to Mobility as a Service (MaaS) (integration of different forms of transport into a single service which can be accessed on-demand) solutions to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Smart poles embedded with cameras can observe road conditions. With constant smart pole traffic monitoring, municipalities having valuable data can help improve traffic flows, guide maintenance decisions, and facilitate emergency crew deployment. Further street traffic can also be monetized for private commercial development and other city planning applications through tracking data.

– Improving environmental factors such as air quality measurement to prevent health-related issues is driving the market. Every urban area faces the issue of air pollution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around seven million people die every year due to illnesses linked to poor air quality causing air pollution. While the long-term solution to the trouble of urban air pollution is through reducing emissions citywide, smart poles help to identify the areas with the most acute need. Smart pole sensors monitor several environmental factors, such as humidity, temperature, and fine particulate matter concentration, to provide a complete view of the area’s overall air quality. This environmental information displayed on smart poles helps citizens limit their exposure to air pollution, and city planners can use the gathered data to support decisions that might improve urban air quality conditions.

– Further, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the various government of developed and developing countries is facing the slow growth of infrastructure construction. According to NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd (NHIDCL), the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the ban of construction activity, along with a shortage of laborers, construction workers that moved back to their villages. In India, across 45 smart cities have transformed overnight into the nerve center for operations to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, further holding the work related to the new development, including smart poles.

– Other countries such as the United States, Australia, the smart pole constructions which were in the developing phase are in the complete standstill position. Currently, the impact of demand is troublesome as for the supplier, the demand for the hardware in the smart pole application is very weak. Further, the third party suppliers for the hardware manufacturers are catering to an issue due to disruption in supply chain distribution.

Key Market Trends

LED Lighting to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Many street lighting applications used high-pressure sodium (HPS) pole lights generally recognizable by the yellow light. Some of the most tangible drawbacks to HPS lights are that they have flickering failure characteristics and impede color vision at night. Both of these scenarios can have negative impacts on drivers, so the switch to LED lights is not just based on efficiency, reduced maintenance, and higher-quality lighting, but safety as well in the smart pole. This factor provides a benefit in the high LED penetration rate.

– The lifetime of LED bulbs is four to forty times longer than conventional bulbs, which provides maintenance savings. Even simple maintenance changes usually require the use of a bucket truck or hydraulic lift. Even if SmartPoles will descend, it does not require a bucket truck. The reduced maintenance required based on lifespan alone makes LED pole lights a good solution for every municipality.

– Further, LED penetration at a global level is still below 15 percent, with significant differences among countries, such as Japan and Canada showed higher LED penetration rates. Even within the same countries, LED penetration is quite different, as some big cities have already reached 100 percent (such as Milan and New York). This states the rate of development of infrastructure and further signifies the rate of growth of the smart poles market.

– The influence of intelligent streetlights is spreading in various countries. In India, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) has been at the center of the government’s urban rejuvenation agenda. In August 2019, Bhopal launched first of its kind public, private partnership (PPP) based smart poles and intelligent street lights project in India under the Smart Cities Mission. Further, It is planned for 400 poles to be installed in the city to cover the entire city area and in parallel to this 20000 LED street lights to be installed, which will replace the conventional street lighting such as sodium lamps and mercury lamps.

– Further, San Diego (second largest in the US state of California) is seeing volume power savings of around USD 70,000 a month following the refitting of 4,792 of its poles with power-sparing LED fixtures (using networked sensors and dedicated software to increase energy efficiency) in place of outdated legacy equipment in 2019. Also, the next project is aimed to start in April 2020, with completion scheduled for Spring 2021, which will add a further 3,800 light fixtures and 1,000 smart nodes.

– Further, a city such as Philadelphia, United States, aims to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and to shrink the government’s single largest energy expense. The city spends USD 15 million a year on streetlights. In August 2019, the city’s Energy Office was preparing to issue a call for vendors who can convert all 100,000 city poles to LEDs in two to three years which provides 40% reduction in cost and cost around USD 50 million to USD 80 million aiming to fully convert it into smart poles.

Asia-Pacific Holds a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a remarkable rate because of the increasing government initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia to facilitate the replacement of traditional pole systems with smart pole systems to reduce a load of energy consumption by the street lights by 40%.

– In China, in order to efficiently utilize renewable energy and solve roadside fast charging of the Electric Vehicle (EV) problem, a smart hybrid pole system is proposed by researchers of Tongji University, Shanghai, which is integrated with renewable energy Street Lighting Pole (SLP) and EV charging. In addition, the hybrid pole energy storage system can be controlled by a cloud management platform, so it is convenient to make the decision to charge or discharge according to the different power prices.

– The smart hybrid pole solution is conducive to EV charging and the efficient application of renewable. In 2020, 435 thousand charging points are expected to be built in Beijing to satisfy the requirement for 600 thousand EV. For reducing expenses, street-lighting pole with the EV charging system is being preferred. This factor inhibits the growth of the market.

– Further, in India for better standards of safety, connectivity, and healthcare, in February 2020, the Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL) has collaborated with a private firm to install 70 ground-based telecom sites (smart towers), 60 smart poles, and laying of the 100-kilometer underground fiber network. The smart poles will be equipped with WiFi access points, smart lighting solutions (LED lights consuming lesser energy), and CCTV cameras (for video surveillance). All these projects will be carried out under a PPP model.

– In Australia, in May 2019, Brisbane City Council announced to spend more than USD 2 million to install smart poles at locations around the city to collect data on the city’s operations. Further, the poles will also have free Wi-Fi and USB charging points, and also the estimated total lifespan of the smart pole is being considered to 40 years. The 20 potential sites for the projects have been decided, including Mt Coot-tha Botanic Gardens, Reddacliff Place, City Botanic Gardens, etc.

– Further, in Malaysia, in July 2019, Steel pole manufacturer Mestron Holding Bhd announced that they planned to team up with Platinum Core Solutions Sdn Bhd (PCS) to provide a centralized Base Band Unit (BBU) system to mobile network operators. It is a carrier-neutral network solution for all mobile network operators and is managed centrally at a centralized facility hosted by PCS. Apart from boosting Internet speed in a limited radius, the smart poles that are required for the implementation of the centralized BBU systems have features including broadband transmission (4G & 5G), surveillance cameras to improve public security and wireless network components (public WIFI).

Competitive Landscape

The smart pole market is highly competitive and consists of several major and minor players. With smart pole integration applications, many of the companies are increasing their market presence through product and software offerings, further catering intense rivalry in the market. Key players are Signify Holding B.V., Iram Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2019 – Signify launched new smart pole with IoT apps, connectivity where the new BrightSites smart pole accommodates a wide variety of IoT applications, connectivity, cameras, and environmental sensors, as well as controllable high-quality energy-efficient, LED lighting. Signify added that the new BrightSites IoT poles build on earlier smart pole technology pioneered by Signify and Ericsson that provides LED lighting and 4G LTE wireless connectivity from small-cell base stations housed within the pole.

