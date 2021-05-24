Italy Marketing Automation Software Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. As marketing software lets the brand drive revenue with lead management, mobile marketing, and more, the majority of the Italian B2B marketers, who are currently initiating the use of marketing automated platforms, have reported that they are not using these tools upto their full potential. The vendors are focused on combining their software platform offerings with customization of product offerings and digital content at an individual level. This is encouraging the concept of hyper-personalization among the European business circles, including Italy, giving the tightening regulatory environment to apply for privacy protection.

– Growing adoption of SMAC tools and focus on omnichannel marketing​ is driving the market. According to MailUp, 75.6 percent of Italian companies implemented strategies of omnichannel communications in 2019. Further, two-thirds of companies in the consumer goods sector gave priority to strategies involving online and offline communications. Retailers are mostly tackling offline measurement of online ads, building personalized campaigns based on omnichannel behavior, and creating compelling creatives that convert both online and in-store through Facebook and other platforms. Currently, social media, particularly Facebook, are the most effective and the most widely used digital marketing tool in Italy for omnichannel.

– Over 80% of paid ads on the internet, in Italy, are Facebook ads. Further, according to Assocom (advertising agencies), the expenditure on video advertisement in Italy expected to increase to EUR 852.1 million in 2020 from EUR 749.8 million in 2019, providing its display platform to Facebook and Instagram. Further, integration of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC tool), which is at its growing trend, together creating a competitive advantage and providing new business opportunities mostly for startup companies and smaller brands in the country through cloud computing and mobile technology.

– Anticipated growth in demand from SME’s (Small & Medium Enterprises) in Italy​ is driving the market. According to the Bank of Italy, in terms of economic relevance, the majority (99.9%) of enterprises active in the Italian economy (the third-largest in Europe after the German and the French) are SMEs, and they account for 81% of the workforce and 68.1% of the value-added in Italy. As SMEs have to deal with various entities such as vendors, suppliers, customers, and financial firms, it can be challenging for SMEs to manage increasingly complex operations. Tourism, retail and financial services represent a significant part of the sector. Owing to such a situation, SME is a massive target for selling software tools in Italy, such as process automation, CRM, accounting, invoicing, taxation, chatbots, etc. which further help the SME’s to reduce the unnecessary cost.

– Further, due to the impact of COVID-19 in Italy, according to the Adabra survey, between February and March 2020, marketplaces of the food and grocery sectors reported around the 86-percent increase in their clicks, compared to the same period of the previous year. In Italy, the online retail of pharmaceutical products reported the highest increase in sales, with a growth of about 68 percentage points. However, Italian consumers appeared less interested in shopping for clothing, as the clicks on the fashion marketplace grew by 38.45 percent, the lowest value among the considered sectors. With the shutdown of various enterprises of all sizes, the services and manufacturing are being stopped provided with restrictions in the purchase by consumers, by which the demand decreases for marketing automation software.

Key Market Trends

Influencer Marketing Tools to Witness Significant Growth

– Influencer marketing focuses on using key leaders for driving the brand’s message to the larger market. Rather than marketing directly to a large group of consumers, the company instead inspire/ hire/ pay influencers to get out the word for brand awareness. According to Assocom, expenditure in digital advertising in Italy in 2019 was EUR 2.23 billion and is expected to reach EUR 2.39 billion in 2020. Among this expense, influencer marketing plays a vital role in the advertisement on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, you-tube, etc.

– In Influencer marketing, the retention rate is approx 37 percent higher than that for customers who come to the brand through other methods. So, not only does influencer marketing generate more customers, but those customers are instantly more loyal.MNC, small and medium enterprises (SME), and startup players are highly focused on investing in such marketing tools.

– Italian fashion luxury brands focused on creating social media engagement for which they take the help of influencer marketing tools. Players such as Prada, Gucci, Versace, Valentino, and many others are using these tools. LaunchMetrics provide access to campaign metrics, including reach and engagement results through a platform such as Instagram, Youtube, for an in-depth look at performance to fashion luxury such as Gucci, Fendi, etc.

– According to NapoleonCat, there were 20 million Instagram users in Italy in January 2020, which accounted for 34.6% of its entire population, whereas, 21 550 000 Instagram users in Italy in April 2020, which accounted for 36.4% of its entire population. This platform catering with marketing tools provides a significant market growth to Influencer marketing tools in fashion brands, retail brands.

– Further, Italian marketing automation player Buzzoole Srl uses proprietary technology to understand and measure the effectiveness of Influencer Marketing investments. It functions for real-time reporting across all KPIs, e-commerce and conversion tracking, true reach and brand uplift, and sentiment analysis. It has integration with SME and some multinational companies and partnered with over 200 brands, including Amazon Italy, to aid the delivery influencer marketing campaigns.

– Nowadays, SaaS-based influencer marketing platforms are gaining momentum due to its comprehensive offerings that provide an end-to-end solution to the marketers of the SME in Italy. Onalytica is a SaaS influencer marketing platform that provides end-to-end tools and solutions to help brands develop their strategy, connect with influencers, campaign analytics, and access to a dedicated Customer Service Manager. The SaaS offerings provide a significant market scope in the market.

Email Marketing Tools Accounts for Significant Share

– Email marketing is the most used tool by companies to engage exiting clients or to acquire potential customers. With companies going digital and many industries employing the internet in the early 2000s, the dependence on e-mail marketing has grown drastically over the last few years. The receiving rate of combined B2B and B2C is 98.5% share of emails in Italian companies.

– Further, players such as E-Business Consulting is able to support in Italy all foreign companies interested in doing business in the Italian market, looking for a profiled database to deliver commercial offers. They manage the B2C consumer database for the Italian market with over 5 million users and B2B database with over 1.5 million of Italian companies. Further, the opening rate of email is higher in B2C compare to B2B.

– Integration with CRM activity helps to provide a more personalized, more effective direct marketing contact with prospective clients. Various SMEs prefer to take solutions with CRM. A player such as HubSpot Email is automatically connected with the HubSpot CRM, where one can tailor relevant emails based on any details such as form submissions and website activity. Further, using the CRM, one can include personalized content in the emails, and also, the HubSpot email tool is free for up to 2,000 email sends per month, with upgrade solutions starting at USD 50 with Marketing Hub Starter.

– According to MailUp, 13.6% of the share of the email had click to open rate of direct e-mail marketing in Italy in 2019 under the housing/building sector, manufacturing, and media/social. Also, 15.6% of the email share had a click-through rate of newspapers in 2019 under retail and e-commerce. These sectors possess the demand for automated email marketing tools for the future period.

– With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, a number of users who utilize email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. Further, in October 2019, Campaign Monitor unveiled CM Commerce, a new product offering built from the popular e-commerce platform, Conversio. This product offering is designed for retail businesses in accelerating their growth through the use of advanced email marketing, including customers such as Cafe Joe and Pastreez.

– CM Commerce assist these customers overcome the specific e-commerce challenges faced in their growth process by giving them the ability to easily create professional, automated e-mail campaigns that streamline engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, increase conversions and build trustworthy brands.

Competitive Landscape

The Italy Marketing Automation Software Market is fragmented as the competitors are highly focused on providing more effective integrated solution tools that cater to the intense rivalry among the players. Key players are Hubspot, Inc., Adobe Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – Prometeia announced to support the entire range of needs related to the digital transformation of its customers’ marketing for banks and insurance companies. The CRM business line brings together competences of data scientists in advanced analytics and AI, with expertise in the marketing field as well as in several successful digital transformation projects carried out in collaboration with some of the major banks and insurances in Italy.

