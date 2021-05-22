May 2021 Report on Global Bioplastics market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bioplastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bioplastics market covered in Chapter 4:

Tate & Lyle

Polyone

BASF

Durect Corp.

Teknor Apex

Rodenburg Biopolymers Bv

Biome Technologies

Plaxica

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co.

Corbion

Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co.

Rhein Chemie Additives

Cargill

Dupont

Kaneka

Novamont

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Biolog Biotechnologie Und Logistik Gmbh

Toray

Solanyl Biopolymers

Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmbh

Innovia Films

Myriant

Avantium

Fabri-Kal

Japan Corn Starch Co.

Metabolix (Yield10 Bioscience)

Urethane Soy Systems Co.

Virent Energy Systems

Biologiq Inc.

Tianjin Green Bio-Science Co. Ltd.

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

RTP Co.

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

Arkema

Fkur Plastics Corp.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki

JSR Corp.

Synbra Technology

Laurel Biocomposite

Cardia Bioplastics

Dow Plastics

Biomer

Teijin

Zeachem Inc.

Kingfa

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Biodegradable Plastics

1.5.3 Non-biodegradable Plastics

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bioplastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Flexible Packaging (Films, Plastic Bags, etc.)

1.6.3 Rigid Packaging (Bottles, Containers, etc.)

1.6.4 Automotive and Assembly Operations

1.6.5 Agriculture and Horticulture

1.6.6 Construction

1.6.7 Textiles

1.6.8 Electrical and Electronics

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Bioplastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bioplastics Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

