May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Mono-ethylene Glycol market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Mono-ethylene Glycol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Mono-ethylene Glycol market covered in Chapter 4:

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Solventis

Lotte Chemical Corporation

AkzoNobel

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Reliance Industries Limited

BASF SE

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

DowDuPont

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Mono-ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Naphtha-Based

Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production

Technology Providers

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Mono-ethylene Glycol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Table of Content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Mono-ethylene Glycol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 > 95 %

1.5.3 > 98 %

1.5.4 99 %

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Mono-ethylene Glycol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Adhesion Promoter

1.6.3 Catalyst

1.6.4 Coupling Agent

1.6.5 Crosslinking Agent

1.6.6 Curing Agent

1.6.7 Dispersing Agent

1.6.8 Hydrophobic additive

1.6.9 Hydrophobic surface treatment

1.6.10 Moisture Scavenger

1.6.11 Organosilicone intermediate

1.6.12 Polyurethane Endcapper

1.6.13 Reinforcer

1.6.14 Silyl Building Blocks and Synthons

1.6.15 Silylating Agent

1.6.16 Thermal Stabilizer

1.7 Mono-ethylene Glycol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mono-ethylene Glycol Industry Development

