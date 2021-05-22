May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) market covered in Chapter 4:
Genomatica
Compass Chemical
BASF SE
Alfa Aesar
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd
Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Invista
Radici Partecipazioni Spa
Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd.
Solvay SA
Lanxess
Toray Industries, Inc.
Aladdin Industrial Corporation
Liaoyang Petrochemical Company
Rennovia, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (Shenma Corporation)
Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Ascend Performance Materials
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.Germany
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Table of Content :
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Chemical Grade
1.5.3 Industrial Grade
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive
1.6.3 Textile
1.6.4 Paints & Coatings
1.6.5 Petrochemical
1.7 Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hexamethylenediamine (HMD) Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
