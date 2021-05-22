May 2021 Report onGlobal Personalized Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Personalized Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Personalized Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

The Mondi Group

Pak Factory

PrimeLine Packaging

Design Packaging

ProAmpac LLC

ACG Ecopak

ABOX Packaging

CB Group

International Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Group

SoOPAK Company

Glenroy

Owens Illinois

Huhtamaki

Elegant Packaging

Salazar Packaging1

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Personalized Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Glass

Plastic

Metal

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Personalized Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Beverages

Food

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Personalized Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Glass

1.5.3 Plastic

1.5.4 Metal

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Personalized Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Beverages

1.6.3 Food

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Personalized Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Personalized Packaging Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Personalized Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Personalized Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Personalized Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Personalized Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Personalized Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Mondi Group

4.1.1 The Mondi Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Personalized Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Mondi Group Personalized Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Mondi Group Business Overview

4.2 Pak Factory

4.2.1 Pak Factory Basic Information

4.2.2 Personalized Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Pak Factory Personalized Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Pak Factory Business Overview

4.3 PrimeLine Packaging

4.3.1 PrimeLine Packaging Basic Information

4.3.2 Personalized Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 PrimeLine Packaging Personalized Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 PrimeLine Packaging Business Overview

4.4 Design Packaging

4.4.1 Design Packaging Basic Information

4.4.2 Personalized Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Design Packaging Personalized Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Design Packaging Business Overview

4.5 ProAmpac LLC

..…continued.

