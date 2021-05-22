May 2021 Report on Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) market covered in Chapter 4:
Dynasol Elastomers
Polimeri Europa
LCY Chemical Corp.
Dexco Polymers
Sinopec Baling Company
Kraton Corporation
Versalis
China National Petroleum
ShenZhen Yanshan
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Thermoplastic Elastomers
Polybutadiene Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automobile Parts Industry
Medical Devices Industry
Electric Devices Industry,
Adhesives Industry
Waterproofing Materials Industry
Office Automation Industry
Liquid Sealing Industry
Roofing Industry
Polymer Alteration
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers
1.5.3 Polybutadiene Rubber
1.5.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
1.5.5 Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automobile Parts Industry
1.6.3 Medical Devices Industry
1.6.4 Electric Devices Industry,
1.6.5 Adhesives Industry
1.6.6 Waterproofing Materials Industry
1.6.7 Office Automation Industry
1.6.8 Liquid Sealing Industry
1.6.9 Roofing Industry
1.6.10 Polymer Alteration
1.6.11 Others
1.7 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Dynasol Elastomers
4.1.1 Dynasol Elastomers Basic Information
4.1.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Dynasol Elastomers Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Dynasol Elastomers Business Overview
4.2 Polimeri Europa
4.2.1 Polimeri Europa Basic Information
4.2.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Polimeri Europa Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Polimeri Europa Business Overview
4.3 LCY Chemical Corp.
4.3.1 LCY Chemical Corp. Basic Information
4.3.2 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 LCY Chemical Corp. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sb
..…continued.
