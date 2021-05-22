May 2021 Report on Global Gas Mixtures Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Gas Mixtures Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Gas Mixtures market covered in Chapter 4:

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Praxair

Airgas

Iwatani Corporation

Linde Group

Air Liquide SA

Advanced Specialty Gases

Welsco

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Gas Mixtures market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Oxygen Mixtures

Nitrogen Mixtures

Carbon Dioxide Mixtures

Argon Mixtures

Hydrogen Mixtures

Specialty Gas Mixtures

Other Mixtures

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Gas Mixtures market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Gas Mixtures Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Oxygen Mixtures

1.5.3 Nitrogen Mixtures

1.5.4 Carbon Dioxide Mixtures

1.5.5 Argon Mixtures

1.5.6 Hydrogen Mixtures

1.5.7 Specialty Gas Mixtures

1.5.8 Other Mixtures

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Gas Mixtures Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical

1.6.3 Medical & Healthcare

1.6.4 Food & Beverage

1.6.5 Electronics

1.7 Gas Mixtures Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gas Mixtures Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Gas Mixtures Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Gas Mixtures Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gas Mixtures

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Gas Mixtures

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Gas Mixtures Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

4.1.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Gas Mixtures Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Gas Mixtures Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Air Products and Chemicals

4.2.1 Air Products and Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Gas Mixtures Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Air Products and Chemicals Gas Mixtures Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 Messer Group

4.3.1 Messer Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Gas Mixtures Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Messer Group Gas Mixtures Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Messer Group Business Overview

4.4 Praxair

4.4.1 Praxair Basic Information

4.4.2 Gas Mixtures Product Profiles, Application and Specificatio

..…continued.

