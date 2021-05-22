May 2021 Report on Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market covered in Chapter 4:
Chi Mei
Mitsubishi Chemical
Plaskolite
Arkema
PTTGM
Evonik
Zhongmeng Longxin
Akzo Nobel NV
Shanghai Jingqi
Double Elephant Optical Material
BASF SE
Asahi Kasei
Lotte MCC
Sumitomo Chemical
LG MMA
Kuraray
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Extruded Sheets
Pellets
Acrylic Beads
Others
MMA
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automotive
Construction
Electronics
Signs & Displays
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Extruded Sheets
1.5.3 Pellets
1.5.4 Acrylic Beads
1.5.5 Others
1.5.6 MMA
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive
1.6.3 Construction
1.6.4 Electronics
1.6.5 Signs & Displays
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Chi Mei
4.1.1 Chi Mei Basic Information
4.1.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Chi Mei Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Chi Mei Business Overview
4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical
4.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Basic Information
4.2.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview
4.3 Plaskolite
4.3.1 Plaskolite Basic Information
4.3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Plaskolite Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Plaskolite Business Overview
4.4 Arkema
4.4.1 Arkema Basic Information
4.4.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
