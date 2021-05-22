May 2021 Report on Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Chi Mei

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plaskolite

Arkema

PTTGM

Evonik

Zhongmeng Longxin

Akzo Nobel NV

Shanghai Jingqi

Double Elephant Optical Material

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei

Lotte MCC

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Kuraray

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Extruded Sheets

Pellets

Acrylic Beads

Others

MMA

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Signs & Displays

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Extruded Sheets

1.5.3 Pellets

1.5.4 Acrylic Beads

1.5.5 Others

1.5.6 MMA

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Electronics

1.6.5 Signs & Displays

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chi Mei

4.1.1 Chi Mei Basic Information

4.1.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chi Mei Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chi Mei Business Overview

4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Plaskolite

4.3.1 Plaskolite Basic Information

4.3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Plaskolite Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Plaskolite Business Overview

4.4 Arkema

4.4.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.4.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

..…continued.

