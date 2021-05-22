May 2021 Report on Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market covered in Chapter 4:
Silicon Valley Microelectronics
Ineda Systems
TowerJazz
Evaderis
Qorvo
STMicroelectronics N.V
Simgui
EV Group
GlobalWafers
Sony
GlobalFoundries
Murata Manufacturing
TSMC
NXP Semiconductor N.V
SUMCO Corporation
MagnaChip Semiconductor
UMC
Soitec
Skyworks Solutions
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Qualcomm
WaferPro
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
RF-SOI
FD-SOI
Power-SOI
PD-SOI
Emerging-SO
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Datacom & Telecom
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 RF-SOI
1.5.3 FD-SOI
1.5.4 Power-SOI
1.5.5 PD-SOI
1.5.6 Emerging-SOI
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Consumer Electronics
1.6.3 Automotive
1.6.4 Datacom & Telecom
1.6.5 Military, Defense, and Aerospace
1.6.6 Industrial
1.6.7 Others
1.7 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Silicon Valley Microelectronics
4.1.1 Silicon Valley Microelectronics Basic Information
4.1.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Silicon Valley Microelectronics Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Silicon Valley Microelectronics Business Overview
4.2 Ineda Systems
4.2.1 Ineda Systems Basic Information
4.2.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Ineda Systems Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Ineda Systems Business Overview
4.3 TowerJazz
4.3.1 TowerJazz Basic Information
4.3.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 TowerJazz Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 TowerJazz Business Overview
4.4 Evaderis
4.4.1 Evaderis Basic Information
4.4.2 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
