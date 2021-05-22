May 2021 Report on Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market covered in Chapter 4:
Dow Corning
Adhesive Technologies
3M
Hexcel
Henkel
Toyobo
Huntsman
Ashland
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Water Soluble Adhesive
Hot Melt Adhesive
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Architecture
Packing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Water Soluble Adhesive
1.5.3 Hot Melt Adhesive
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Architecture
1.6.3 Packing
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Dow Corning
4.1.1 Dow Corning Basic Information
4.1.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Dow Corning Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Dow Corning Business Overview
4.2 Adhesive Technologies
4.2.1 Adhesive Technologies Basic Information
4.2.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Adhesive Technologies Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Adhesive Technologies Business Overview
4.3 3M
4.3.1 3M Basic Information
4.3.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 3M Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 3M Business Overview
4.4 Hexcel
4.4.1 Hexcel Basic Information
4.4.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Hexcel Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Hexcel Business Overview
4.5 Henkel
4.5.1 Henkel Basic Information
4.5.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Henkel Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Henkel Business Overview
4.6 Toyobo
..…continued.
