May 2021 Report on Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow Corning

Adhesive Technologies

3M

Hexcel

Henkel

Toyobo

Huntsman

Ashland

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Water Soluble Adhesive

Hot Melt Adhesive

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Architecture

Packing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Water Soluble Adhesive

1.5.3 Hot Melt Adhesive

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Architecture

1.6.3 Packing

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dow Corning

4.1.1 Dow Corning Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dow Corning Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dow Corning Business Overview

4.2 Adhesive Technologies

4.2.1 Adhesive Technologies Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Adhesive Technologies Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Adhesive Technologies Business Overview

4.3 3M

4.3.1 3M Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 3M Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 3M Business Overview

4.4 Hexcel

4.4.1 Hexcel Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hexcel Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hexcel Business Overview

4.5 Henkel

4.5.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Henkel Polyisobutylene Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.6 Toyobo

..…continued.

