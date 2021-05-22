May 2021 Report on Global Steel Tubes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel Tubes market covered in Chapter 4:

Atlas Tube

ArcelorMittal

Southland Tube

Independence Tube Corporation

Wheatland Tube

Vest Inc

Steel & Tube

California Steel & Tube

Maruichi American Corporation

Maruichi Leavitt Pipe & Tube

EXLTUBE

Republic Conduit

Allied Tube & Conduit

Hannibal Industries

Searing Industries

Western Tube & Conduit Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Tubes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Seamless tube

Welded tube

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Tubes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Petroleum industry

Food industry

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Tubes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Seamless tube

1.5.3 Welded tube

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Tubes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Petroleum industry

1.6.3 Food industry

1.6.4 Chemical industry

1.6.5 Pharmaceutical industry

1.6.6 Automotive

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Steel Tubes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Tubes Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Tubes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Tubes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Tubes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Tubes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Tubes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Atlas Tube

4.1.1 Atlas Tube Basic Information

4.1.2 Steel Tubes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Atlas Tube Steel Tubes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Atlas Tube Business Overview

4.2 ArcelorMittal

4.2.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.2.2 Steel Tubes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Tubes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.3 Southland Tube

4.3.1 Southland Tube Basic Information

4.3.2 Steel Tubes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Southland Tube Steel Tubes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Southland Tube Business Overview

4.4 Independence Tube Corporation

4.4.1 Independence Tube Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Steel Tubes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Independence Tube Corporation Steel Tubes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Independence Tube Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Wheatland Tube

..…continued.

