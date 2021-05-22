May 2021 Report on Global Waterproofing Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Waterproofing Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:
Beijing Dongfangyuhong
PPG Industries
Davco
Asian Paints
Sherwin-Williams Company
Henkel
Shengzhen Zhuobao
Ceresit
Valspar Corporation
Guangdong Keshun Chemical
3M
Hongyuan Group
Guangdong Yu Neng
SIKA
Dampney Company
Yuwang
Fjhuixing
AkzoNobel
Carpoly
Maydos
Mapei
RPM
PAREX
Berger Paints
Flosilchemical
BASF
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterproofing Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Acrylic Acid
Nanotechnology
JS
Polyurethane
Gelatinization
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterproofing Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Roofing
Wall
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Waterproofing Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Acrylic Acid
1.5.3 Nanotechnology
1.5.4 JS
1.5.5 Polyurethane
1.5.6 Gelatinization
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Waterproofing Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Roofing
1.6.3 Wall
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Waterproofing Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterproofing Coatings Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Waterproofing Coatings Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Waterproofing Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterproofing Coatings
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterproofing Coatings
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterproofing Coatings Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Beijing Dongfangyuhong
4.1.1 Beijing Dongfangyuhong Basic Information
4.1.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Beijing Dongfangyuhong Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Beijing Dongfangyuhong Business Overview
4.2 PPG Industries
4.2.1 PPG Industries Basic Information
4.2.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 PPG Industries Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 PPG Industries Business Overview
4.3 Davco
4.3.1 Davco Basic Information
4.3.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Davco Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Davco Business Overview
4.4 Asian Paints
4.4.1 Asian Paints Basic Information
4.4.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Asian Paints Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Asian Paints Business Overview
4.5 Sherwin-Williams Company
4.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Basic Information
4.5.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview
4.6 Henkel
4.6.1 Henkel Basic Information
4.6.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Henkel Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Henkel Business Overview
4.7 Shengzhen Zhuobao
4.7.1 Shengzhen Zhuobao Basic Information
4.7.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Shengzhen Zhuobao Waterproofing Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Shengzhen Zhuobao Business Overview
4.8 Ceresit
4.8.1 Ceresit Basic Information
4.8.2 Waterproofing Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
