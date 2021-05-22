May 2021 Report on Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Tetrachloroethylene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Tetrachloroethylene market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow

BASF

BVA Scientific

Ineos

Solvay S. A.

Kem One

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Tokuyama Corporation

Uni-Tech

Shin-Etsu

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Vision Tech

AkzoNobel N.V

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Tetrachloroethylene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ACS spectrophotometric grade

Laboratory Grade

Dry Clean Grade

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Tetrachloroethylene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Dry Cleaning

Metal Parts Degreasing

Spot Removers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ACS spectrophotometric grade

1.5.3 Laboratory Grade

1.5.4 Dry Clean Grade

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Dry Cleaning

1.6.3 Metal Parts Degreasing

1.6.4 Spot Removers

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Tetrachloroethylene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tetrachloroethylene Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Tetrachloroethylene Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Tetrachloroethylene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tetrachloroethylene

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Tetrachloroethylene

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Tetrachloroethylene Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dow

4.1.1 Dow Basic Information

4.1.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dow Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dow Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

4.2.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF Business Overview

4.3 BVA Scientific

4.3.1 BVA Scientific Basic Information

4.3.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BVA Scientific Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BVA Scientific Business Overview

4.4 Ineos

4.4.1 Ineos Basic Information

4.4.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ineos Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ineos Business Overview

4.5 Solvay S. A.

4.5.1 Solvay S. A. Basic Information

4.5.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Solvay S. A. Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Solvay S. A. Business Overview

4.6 Kem One

4.6.1 Kem One Basic Information

4.6.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kem One Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kem One Business Overview

4.7 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

4.7.1 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Tokuyama Corporation

4.8.1 Tokuyama Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Tetrachloroethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tokuyama Corporation Tetrachloroethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tokuyama Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Uni-Tech

4.9.1 Uni-Tech Basic Information

..…continued.

