May 2021 Report on Global Sintered Artificial Marble Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sintered Artificial Marble market covered in Chapter 4:

LG Hausys

CXUN

ChuanQi

Staron(SAMSUNG)

DuPont

Leigei Stone

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

Wanfeng Compound Stone

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Blowker

Meyate Group

Bitto

PengXiang Industry

GuangTaiXiang

Aristech Acrylics

XiShi Group

Kuraray

New SunShine Stone

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sintered Artificial Marble market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pure Sintered Artificial Marble

Modified Sintered Artificial Marble

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sintered Artificial Marble market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sintered Artificial Marble Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pure Sintered Artificial Marble

1.5.3 Modified Sintered Artificial Marble

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sintered Artificial Marble Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Vanity Tops

1.6.3 Bath Tubs

1.6.4 Wall Panels

1.6.5 Shower Stalls

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Sintered Artificial Marble Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sintered Artificial Marble Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sintered Artificial Marble Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sintered Artificial Marble

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sintered Artificial Marble

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sintered Artificial Marble Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LG Hausys

4.1.1 LG Hausys Basic Information

4.1.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LG Hausys Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LG Hausys Business Overview

4.2 CXUN

4.2.1 CXUN Basic Information

4.2.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CXUN Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CXUN Business Overview

4.3 ChuanQi

4.3.1 ChuanQi Basic Information

4.3.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ChuanQi Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ChuanQi Business Overview

4.4 Staron(SAMSUNG)

4.4.1 Staron(SAMSUNG) Basic Information

4.4.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Staron(SAMSUNG) Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Staron(SAMSUNG) Business Overview

4.5 DuPont

4.5.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.5.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 DuPont Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.6 Leigei Stone

4.6.1 Leigei Stone Basic Information

4.6.2 Sintered Artificial Marble Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Leigei Stone Sintered Artificial Marble Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Leigei Stone Business Overview

4.7 Durat

4.7.1 Durat Basic Information

..…continued.

