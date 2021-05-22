May 2021 Report on Global Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Base oil and Lubricant oil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Base oil and Lubricant oil market covered in Chapter 4:

GS Caltex Corporation

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Avista Oil AG

BP PLC

Petronas Pvt. Ltd.

Sinopec Group

MOGoil GmbH

Lotos Oil

PetroChina Company Limited

S-Oil Corporation

Nynas AB

Repsol

Exxon Mobil Corporation

H&R Ölwerke Schindler GmbH

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total S.A.

Neste Oil

Ergon Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Base oil and Lubricant oil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Base oil and Lubricant oil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive Industry

Machinery Industry

Metal Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Group I

1.5.3 Group II

1.5.4 Group III

1.5.5 Group IV

1.5.6 Group V

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive Industry

1.6.3 Machinery Industry

1.6.4 Metal Industry

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Base oil and Lubricant oil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Base oil and Lubricant oil Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Base oil and Lubricant oil Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Base oil and Lubricant oil

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Base oil and Lubricant oil

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Base oil and Lubricant oil Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 GS Caltex Corporation

4.1.1 GS Caltex Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 GS Caltex Corporation Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 GS Caltex Corporation Business Overview

4.2 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.

4.2.1 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd. Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Evonik Industries AG

4.3.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Evonik Industries AG Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.4 Calumet Specialty Products Partners

4.4.1 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Basic Information

4.4.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Base oil and Lubricant oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Business Overview

4.5 Avista Oil AG

4.5.1 Avista Oil AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Base oil and Lubricant oil Product Profiles, Applicati

..…continued.

