May 2021 Report on Global Acrylic Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylic Resin market covered in Chapter 4:

Valspar

Akzo Nobel

E.ON

Avery Dennison

Mitsubishi

Ineos

Eastman Chemical

Arkema

BASF

Henkel

Dainippon Ink and Chemicals

Nippon Shokubai

Landec

Avecia

Bayer

Dow Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals

PPG

Goodrich

OMNOVA

DuPont

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylic Resin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Methacrylates

Acrylates

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylic Resin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paint and Coating Sector

Construction Sector

Industrial and Commercial Sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Methacrylates

1.5.3 Acrylates

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paint and Coating Sector

1.6.3 Construction Sector

1.6.4 Industrial and Commercial Sector

1.7 Acrylic Resin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylic Resin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrylic Resin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylic Resin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylic Resin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylic Resin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Valspar

4.1.1 Valspar Basic Information

4.1.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Valspar Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Valspar Business Overview

4.2 Akzo Nobel

4.2.1 Akzo Nobel Basic Information

4.2.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Akzo Nobel Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

4.3 E.ON

4.3.1 E.ON Basic Information

4.3.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 E.ON Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 E.ON Business Overview

4.4 Avery Dennison

4.4.1 Avery Dennison Basic Information

4.4.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Avery Dennison Business Overview

4.5 Mitsubishi

4.5.1 Mitsubishi Basic Information

4.5.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Mitsubishi Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Mitsubishi Business Overview

4.6 Ineos

4.6.1 Ineos Basic Information

4.6.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ineos Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ineos Business Overview

4.7 Eastman Chemical

4.7.1 Eastman Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eastman Chemical Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

4.8 Arkema

4.8.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.8.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Arkema Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.9 BASF

4.9.1 BASF Basic Information

4.9.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 BASF Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 BASF Business Overview

4.10 Henkel

4.10.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.10.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Henkel Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.11 Dainippon Ink and Chemicals

4.11.1 Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Basic Information

4.11.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Business Overview

4.12 Nippon Shokubai

4.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Basic Information

4.12.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Business Overview

4.13 Landec

4.13.1 Landec Basic Information

4.13.2 Acrylic Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Landec Acrylic Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Landec Business Overview

..…continued.

