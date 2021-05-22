May 2021 Report on Global Platinum Mining Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

The global Platinum Mining market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Platinum Mining market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Platinum Mining industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Platinum Mining Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Platinum Mining market covered in Chapter 4:
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Sino-platinum
Lonmin
Norilsk Nickel
Anglo AmericanPlatinumLtd.
Aquarius Platinum Ltd
Zimplats Holdings Ltd
Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited
Jinchuan Group
Incwala Resources (Pty) Ltd
Northam Platinum Ltd
Eastplats
Platina Resources Ltd
Impala
Wesizwe Platinum Ltd
Platinum Group Metals Ltd
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Platinum Mining market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Pure platinum
Iridium Platinum
K Platinum
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Platinum Mining market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Refining of platinum
Jjewelery of platinum
Precious stone
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Platinum Mining Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Pure platinum
1.5.3 Iridium Platinum
1.5.4 K Platinum
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Platinum Mining Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Refining of platinum
1.6.3 Jjewelery of platinum
1.6.4 Precious stone
1.7 Platinum Mining Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Platinum Mining Industry Development
….. continued
