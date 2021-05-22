May 2021 Report on Global Protective Packaging for Shipping Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

The global Protective Packaging for Shipping market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Protective Packaging for Shipping market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Protective Packaging for Shipping industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Protective Packaging for Shipping Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Protective Packaging for Shipping market covered in Chapter 4:

The DOW Chemical Company

Riverside Paper Co.

Placon Corporation

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa Group

Pregis Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

MJS Packaging Company

Westrock Company

Huhtamaki Group

DS Smith PLC

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Mold-Rite Plastics

3M Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Storopack Hans Reichenecker Gmbh

Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

Cascades Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Protective Packaging for Shipping market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic Foams

Plastic

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Protective Packaging for Shipping market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food & Beverage

Industrial Goods

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Protective Packaging for Shipping Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paper & Paperboard

1.5.3 Plastic Foams

1.5.4 Plastic

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Protective Packaging for Shipping Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food & Beverage

1.6.3 Industrial Goods

1.6.4 Consumer Electronics

1.6.5 Household Appliances

1.6.6 Healthcare

1.6.7 Automotive

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Protective Packaging for Shipping Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective Packaging for Shipping Industry Development

….. continued

