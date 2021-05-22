May 2021 Report on Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins market covered in Chapter 4:

PT Mufasa Specialties Indonesia

PT Justus Kimiaraya

PT. Arindo Pacific Chemicals

Scott Bader

DSM

Sewon Chemical Co, Ltd

Saudi Industrial Resins Ltd.

HELM AG

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

U-Pica Technology Group

Jiangsu Fullmark

Astar (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Reichhold Inc

Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd

Guangdong Huaxun

Zeyuan Chemical

PT Styrindo Mono Indonesia (SMI)

Tianhe Resin

Technobell Ltd

Luxchem Corporation Berhad

Axson Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Polynt-Reichhold

Ashland Inc

PT Platinum Resins Indonesia

Changzhou Huari

Yongsan Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Japan Composite

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP)

Zhaoqing Futian

Royal DSM

AOC LLC

Japan U-Pica Company Ltd.

Changzhou Fangxin

Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd

DIC Material Inc.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Yabang

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

CCP Composites (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unsaturated Polyester Resins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Orthophthalic

1.5.3 Isophthalic

1.5.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction Industry

1.6.3 Automotive Industry

1.6.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.6.5 Other Composites

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unsaturated Polyester Resins

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unsaturated Polyester Resins

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

..…continued.

