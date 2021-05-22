May 2021 Report on Global Potassium Fertilizer Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

The global Potassium Fertilizer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Potassium Fertilizer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Potassium Fertilizer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Potassium Fertilizer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Potassium Fertilizer market covered in Chapter 4:

Lushbury Fertilizer Corporation

Compass Minerals

SABIC

APC

Potash Corp

Mosaic

Koch Fertilizer

Agrium

K+S

Migao Group

SQM

ICL

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Potassium Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Sulphate

Potassium Nitrate

Monopotassium Phosphate

Potassium Carbonate

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Potassium Fertilizer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food Crops

Cash Crops

Forage Crops

Green-Mature Crops

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Potassium Fertilizer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Potassium Chloride

1.5.3 Potassium Sulphate

1.5.4 Potassium Nitrate

1.5.5 Monopotassium Phosphate

1.5.6 Potassium Carbonate

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Potassium Fertilizer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food Crops

1.6.3 Cash Crops

1.6.4 Forage Crops

1.6.5 Green-Mature Crops

1.7 Potassium Fertilizer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Potassium Fertilizer Industry Development

….. continued

