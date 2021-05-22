May 2021 Report on Global Aluminium Castings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aluminium Castings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aluminium Castings market covered in Chapter 4:
Alliance
Olson Aluminum Castings
Rajshi Industries
Congress Drives
American Metal & Rubber
California Metal
Galvotec Alloys
Endurance Technologies
Ultraray Radiation Protection
Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company
Turner Aluminium Castings
MAADI Group
P & H Metal Products
AFT Fasteners
Samco Sales
Air/Flex Industries
Brandon Industries
Circle Gear
CenTec Cast Metal Products
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aluminium Castings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Die Casting
Permanent Mold Casting
Sand Casting
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aluminium Castings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automotive Industry
In-home Tools
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Aluminium Castings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Die Casting
1.5.3 Permanent Mold Casting
1.5.4 Sand Casting
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Aluminium Castings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive Industry
1.6.3 In-home Tools
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Aluminium Castings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminium Castings Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Aluminium Castings Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Aluminium Castings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminium Castings
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aluminium Castings
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aluminium Castings Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
..…continued.
