May 2021 Report on Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Naphthalene Derivatives market is expected to grow from USDillion in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Naphthalene Derivatives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Naphthalene Derivatives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Naphthalene Derivatives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Naphthalene Derivatives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Naphthalene Derivatives market covered in Chapter 4:

Clariant

Sigma-Aldrich

Rütgers

Koppers

BASF

Huntsman

King Industries

Tytan

Carbon Tech Group

Evonik

Cromogenia Units

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Naphthalene Derivatives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SODIUM NAPHTHALENE SULPHONATE

SNF

NAPHTHALENE SULPHONATE

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Naphthalene Derivatives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Textiles

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SODIUM NAPHTHALENE SULPHONATE

1.5.3 SNF

1.5.4 NAPHTHALENE SULPHONATE

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Textiles

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical

1.7 Naphthalene Derivatives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Naphthalene Derivatives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Naphthalene Derivatives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Naphthalene Derivatives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Naphthalene Derivatives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Naphthalene Derivatives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Clariant

4.1.1 Clariant Basic Information

4.1.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Clariant Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Clariant Business Overview

4.2 Sigma-Aldrich

4.2.1 Sigma-Aldrich Basic Information

4.2.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sigma-Aldrich Business Overview

4.3 Rütgers

4.3.1 Rütgers Basic Information

4.3.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rütgers Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rütgers Business Overview

4.4 Koppers

4.4.1 Koppers Basic Information

4.4.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Koppers Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Koppers Business Overview

4.5 BASF

4.5.1 BASF Basic Information

4.5.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF Business Overview

4.6 Huntsman

4.6.1 Huntsman Basic Information

4.6.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Huntsman Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Huntsman Business Overview

4.7 King Industries

4.7.1 King Industries Basic Information

4.7.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 King Industries Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 King Industries Business Overview

4.8 Tytan

4.8.1 Tytan Basic Information

4.8.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tytan Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tytan Business Overview

4.9 Carbon Tech Group

4.9.1 Carbon Tech Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Carbon Tech Group Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Carbon Tech Group Business Overview

4.10 Evonik

4.10.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.10.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Evonik Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.11 Cromogenia Units

4.11.1 Cromogenia Units Basic Information

4.11.2 Naphthalene Derivatives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Cromogenia Units Naphthalene Derivatives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Cromogenia Units Business Overview

5 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Naphthalene Derivatives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Naphthalene Derivatives Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Derivatives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene Derivatives Revenue by Countries (2015-202

….continued

