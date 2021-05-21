May 2021 Report on Global Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF SE (Germany)

Mapei S.p.A (Italy)

W.R. Grace (U.S.)

Sika A.G. (Switzerland)

Evonik A.G. (Germany)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Inorganic compounds

Organic compounds

Composite

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building & Construction

Public Infrastructure

Commercial Space

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Inorganic compounds

1.5.3 Organic compounds

1.5.4 Composite

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building & Construction

1.6.3 Public Infrastructure

1.6.4 Commercial Space

1.7 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF SE (Germany)

4.1.1 BASF SE (Germany) Basic Information

4.1.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Business Overview

4.2 Mapei S.p.A (Italy)

4.2.1 Mapei S.p.A (Italy) Basic Information

4.2.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mapei S.p.A (Italy) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mapei S.p.A (Italy) Business Overview

4.3 W.R. Grace (U.S.)

4.3.1 W.R. Grace (U.S.) Basic Information

4.3.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 W.R. Grace (U.S.) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 W.R. Grace (U.S.) Business Overview

4.4 Sika A.G. (Switzerland)

4.4.1 Sika A.G. (Switzerland) Basic Information

4.4.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sika A.G. (Switzerland) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sika A.G. (Switzerland) Business Overview

4.5 Evonik A.G. (Germany)

4.5.1 Evonik A.G. (Germany) Basic Information

4.5.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Evonik A.G. (Germany) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Evonik A.G. (Germany) Business Overview

4.6 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

4.6.1 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.) Basic Information

4.6.2 Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.) Pore Blocking Waterproofing Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

..…continued.

