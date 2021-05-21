May 2021 Report on Global LED Street Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the LED Street Lighting Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global LED Street Lighting market covered in Chapter 4:

Tropico

Philips Lighting

Osram

Kyocera Corporation

Citelum

YAHAM Lighting

GE Lighting

Hubbell

Seming Lighting

LEOTEK

Eneltec Group

Eaton Cooper

Kingsun

Excellence Optoelectronics Inc.

Cree

Acuity Brands

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the LED Street Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

<100W

100-150W

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the LED Street Lighting market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Highway

Arterials

Subsidiary Road& Residential Streets

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global LED Street Lighting Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 <100W Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global 100-150W Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global 100-150W Price (2015-2020)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales by Applications (2015-2020)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Share by Applications (2015-2020)

Figure Global Highway Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Highway Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Arterials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Arterials Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Subsidiary Road& Residential Streets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Subsidiary Road& Residential Streets Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global LED Street Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Figure Global LED Street Lighting Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Figure North America LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure North America LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Revenue Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Sales Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Revenue Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global LED Street Lighting Revenue Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)…….….continued

