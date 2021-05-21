May 2021 Report on Global Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient market covered in Chapter 4:
Botanicare
Ridder Growing Solutions BV
Advanced Nutrients
Grow Technology
Circle Fresh Farms
CANNA
Biobizz
Atami B.V.
Heliospectra AB
Bertels B.V.
KUBO Greenhouse Projects
FormFlex
Valoya
Hydrodynamics International, Inc.
General Hydroponics, Inc.
Growlife
Pegasus Agritech
General Hydroponics
BrightFarms
Thanet Earth
HydroGarden Wholesale Supplies
Plant Magic Plus
FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Solid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients
Liquid Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrients
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial
Residential
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Synthetic Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient
1.5.3 Shark Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient
1.5.4 Phyto Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.6.3 Cosmetics & Personal care
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydroponic Growth Medium and Nutrient Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19…….….continued
