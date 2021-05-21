May 2021 Report on Global Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes market covered in Chapter 4:

Shell

Evonik Industries AG

Sasol Limited

DEUREX AG

Evonik

Nanyang Saier

Nippon Seiro Co.Ltd

Liaoning Fushun TongYi Special Paraffin Wax Products Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

C35-C80 Type

C80-C100 Type

C100+ Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Adhesive Industry

Ink

Coating

Polymer Processing

Textiles

Polishes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 C35-C80 Type

1.5.3 C80-C100 Type

1.5.4 C100+ Type

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Adhesive Industry

1.6.3 Ink

1.6.4 Coating

1.6.5 Polymer Processing

1.6.6 Textiles

1.6.7 Polishes

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shell

4.1.1 Shell Basic Information

4.1.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shell Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shell Business Overview

4.2 Evonik Industries AG

4.2.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Evonik Industries AG Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.3 Sasol Limited

4.3.1 Sasol Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sasol Limited Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sasol Limited Business Overview

4.4 DEUREX AG

4.4.1 DEUREX AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DEUREX AG Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DEUREX AG Business Overview

4.5 Evonik

4.5.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.5.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Evonik Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.6 Nanyang Saier

4.6.1 Nanyang Saier Basic Information

4.6.2 Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nanyang Saier Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Waxes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nanyang Saier Business Overview

..…continued.

