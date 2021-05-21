May 2021 Report on Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

JSP Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Zotefoams Plc

Kaneka Corporation

Armacell International S.A

Borealis AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building & construction

Appliances

Packaging

Automobile

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyurethane (PU)

1.5.3 Polystyrene (PS)

1.5.4 Polyethylene (PE)

1.5.5 Polypropylene (PP)

1.5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building & construction

1.6.3 Appliances

1.6.4 Packaging

1.6.5 Automobile

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF SE

4.1.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF SE Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.2 Covestro AG

4.2.1 Covestro AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Covestro AG Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Covestro AG Business Overview

4.3 Nitto Denko Corporation

..…continued.

