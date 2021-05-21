May 2021 Report on Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market covered in Chapter 4:
BASF SE
Covestro AG
Nitto Denko Corporation
JSP Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
Woodbridge Foam Corporation
Zotefoams Plc
Kaneka Corporation
Armacell International S.A
Borealis AG
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Polyurethane (PU)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Building & construction
Appliances
Packaging
Automobile
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Polyurethane (PU)
1.5.3 Polystyrene (PS)
1.5.4 Polyethylene (PE)
1.5.5 Polypropylene (PP)
1.5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Building & construction
1.6.3 Appliances
1.6.4 Packaging
1.6.5 Automobile
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 BASF SE
4.1.1 BASF SE Basic Information
4.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 BASF SE Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 BASF SE Business Overview
4.2 Covestro AG
4.2.1 Covestro AG Basic Information
4.2.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Covestro AG Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Covestro AG Business Overview
4.3 Nitto Denko Corporation
