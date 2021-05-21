May 2021 Report on Global Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aircraft Engine market covered in Chapter 4:

Safran SA

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Honeywell International

General Electric

Textron, Inc

International Aero Engines AG

United Technologies Corporation

Engine Alliance LLC

CFM International SA

MTU Aero Engines AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Engine market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Turboprop Engine

Turbofan Engine

Turboshaft Engine

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Engine market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Engine Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Turboprop Engine

1.5.3 Turbofan Engine

1.5.4 Turboshaft Engine

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aircraft Engine Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Civil Aviation

1.6.3 Military Aviation

1.7 Aircraft Engine Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Engine Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aircraft Engine Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aircraft Engine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Engine

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Engine

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aircraft Engine Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Safran SA

4.1.1 Safran SA Basic Information

4.1.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Safran SA Aircraft Engine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Safran SA Business Overview

4.2 Rolls-Royce Holdings

4.2.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings Basic Information

4.2.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings Aircraft Engine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Rolls-Royce Holdings Business Overview

4.3 Honeywell International

4.3.1 Honeywell International Basic Information

4.3.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Engine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Honeywell International Business Overview

4.4 General Electric

4.4.1 General Electric Basic Information

4.4.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 General Electric Aircraft Engine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 General Electric Business Overview

4.5 Textron, Inc

4.5.1 Textron, Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Textron, Inc Aircraft Engine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Textron, Inc Business Overview

4.6 International Aero Engines AG

4.6.1 International Aero Engines AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Aircraft Engine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

..…continued.

