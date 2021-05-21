Vitamin Ingredients Market Size, Share | Global Industry Growth, 2025

“The report on the global vitamin ingredients market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global vitamin ingredients market to grow with a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on vitamin ingredients market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on vitamin ingredients market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vitamin ingredients market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vitamin ingredients market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing consumption of junk food

• Changes in standard of living

2) Restraints

• Lack of consciousness about the dosage of dietary supplements

3) Opportunities

• Strict labeling regulations

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global vitamin ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and source.

The Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Product Type

• Vitamin A

• Vitamin B

• Vitamin C

• Vitamin D

• Vitamin E

• Vitamin K

The Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare Products

• Personal Care Products

• Animal Feed

The Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Source

• Natural

• Synthetic

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Btsa Biotecnologías Aplicadas S.L

• Glanbia plc

• SHOWA DENKO K.K

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Adisseo

• BASF SE

• Rabar Animal Nutrition

• Lonza

• Wright Enrichment Inc

• Farbest Brands

• Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vitamin ingredients market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vitamin ingredients market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vitamin ingredients market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Vitamin Ingredients Market Highlights

2.2. Vitamin Ingredients Market Projection

2.3. Vitamin Ingredients Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Vitamin Ingredients Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Vitamin Ingredients Market

4. Vitamin Ingredients Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Product Type

5.1. Vitamin A

5.2. Vitamin B

5.3. Vitamin C

5.4. Vitamin D

5.5. Vitamin E

5.6. Vitamin K

6. Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Application

6.1. Food & Beverages

6.2. Healthcare Products

6.3. Personal Care Products

6.4. Animal Feed

7. Global Vitamin Ingredients Market by Source

7.1. Natural

7.2. Synthetic

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

